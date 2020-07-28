Fauci: MLB Doesn't Need to Stop, but Marlins Outbreak 'Could Put It in Danger'

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the 2020 MLB season may be in "danger" after an outbreak involving the Miami Marlins led to over a dozen positive COVID-19 tests.

Steven Wine of the Associated Press provided comments Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made about the situation on ABC's Good Morning America.

"This could put it in danger," Fauci said. "I don't believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis."

Here's a look at the full interview (Marlins discussion begins at 4:20):

