WWE Raw Ratings at 1.62M with Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler, Sasha vs. Asuka

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw featuring a Raw women's title change saw its viewership essentially stay the same as last week.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, Monday's Raw averaged 1.62 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network. That was in line with last week's 1.628 million.

The most newsworthy moment of the night came when Sasha Banks and Asuka clashed for the Raw Women's Championship in a match when the title could be won by pinfall, submission, disqualification or count-out.

Asuka rushed to the aid of her friend, Kairi Sane, when she saw Bayley attacking Sane backstage. As a result, Asuka was counted out, and Banks was named the new Raw women's champion.

Banks and Asuka previously competed for the title at Extreme Rules on July 19, but there was no definitive finish, as Asuka misted the referee in the eyes and Bayley counted the pin for Sasha. Since Bayley isn't an actual referee, the title was held up and put on the line Monday.

By virtue of Sasha's win, she and Bayley now hold all the gold, as they are WWE women's tag team champions collectively, while Banks is the Raw women's champion and Bayley is the SmackDown women's champion.

The main event of Raw was a non-title match between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler with an Extreme Rules stipulation. It was a rematch of their bout at Extreme Rules in which Ziggler announced that the Extreme Rules stipulation would apply only to him.

McIntyre won that match anyway and was victorious again on Raw, only to get laid out by Randy Orton with an RKO to close the show.

Orton challenged McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam earlier in the night, and McIntyre later accepted. With Orton hitting McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere, their feud leading up to SummerSlam on August 23 is officially off to the races.

Another match was made official for SummerSlam after Andrade and Angel Garza beat The Viking Raiders and the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to earn a Raw Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits.

Other significant happenings included Murphy pushing Aleister Black's eye into the steel steps at the behest of Seth Rollins. Bobby Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali by submission, and there was the start of a rivalry between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

