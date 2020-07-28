White Sox's Michael Kopech Files for Divorce from Actress Vanessa Morgan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech filed for divorce from actress Vanessa Morgan in June. The couple got married in January.

TMZ Sports reported the news Monday.

Speculation was raised about the couple's status after Morgan announced Friday she was pregnant with a son who's due in January but didn't mention Kopech.

A representative for the Riverdale actress told Tracy Swartz of the Chicago Tribune the White Sox starter is the child's father.

No further details about the breakup were released.

Kopech, 24, made his debut for the White Sox in 2018. He posted a 5.02 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, showcasing a high-powered fastball that made him one of the organization's top prospects.

The Texas native missed the 2019 season because of Tommy John surgery and confirmed in early July he'd opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign.

Morgan starred in The Latest Buzz and My Babysitter's a Vampire before joining the Riverdale cast in 2017. She also competed on The Amazing Race Canada in 2013.