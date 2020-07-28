Ex-UCLA Soccer Coach Jorge Salcedo Pleads Guilty to Accepting $200K in Bribes

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former UCLA head men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo pleaded guilty Monday to accepting $200,000 in bribes in exchange for helping two students get into the school by falsely labeling them as recruits.

According to Alanna Durkin Richer of the Associated Press, Salcedo was paid $100,000 in exchange for helping Bruce and Davina Isackson get their daughter into UCLA by saying she was a soccer recruit. He also accepted $100,000 from admissions consultant Rick Singer for helping the son of Xiaoning Sui get into UCLA as a fake recruit as well.

Salcedo admitted to being part of the bribery scheme that saw several high-profile parents, including well-known actors, pay out bribes to people at major universities across the country in exchange for getting their children into the schools.

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and Full House actress Lori Loughlin are among the parents who have admitted to wrongdoing in the case.

Salcedo is one of six coaches who have pleaded guilty as part of the case, while three other coaches are currently fighting the charges.

The 47-year-old played soccer collegiately at UCLA before going on to play in MLS as a defender for the L.A. Galaxy, Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire and Tampa Bay Mutiny. He also made three appearances for the United States national team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Salcedo was promoted from assistant to head coach at UCLA in 2004 and served in the position until 2019, when he resigned amid the scandal.

Salcedo officially pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge, and the judge will decide at a later date whether to accept Salcedo's plea deal.