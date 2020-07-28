Video: Mike Tyson Says He Would Kick Conor McGregor's Ass in Boxing Match

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Mike Tyson speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Tyson is in Dubai to announce the start of his worldwide boxing gym franchise. Tyson said Thursday that a city like Dubai can show people the best of the Middle East, its people and Islam. Tyson praised the sheikhdom as
Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Mike Tyson is 54 years old but still thinks he would have no trouble handling Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

In fact, Iron Mike said he would "kick his ass" when talking about McGregor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (55 seconds into the video):

On the one hand, McGregor is an MMA fighter and Tyson is one of the most legendary boxers in the sport's history. However, McGregor is 22 years younger than Tyson and held his own against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2017 boxing match.

Mayweather improved to 50-0 in his career with the win over McGregor, but the latter lasted into the 10th round before losing via technical knockout.

Tyson is 50-6-0 with 44 knockouts but hasn't fought since 2005. He also said training is "really painful" at his age:

For now, it's probably better for the former world heavyweight champion to focus on his comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr. than trying his hand against McGregor in a fight.

