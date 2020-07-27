Sacramento vs. Toronto Set for The 5 Tournament 2020 Final After Semifinals

Steve Yeater/Associated Press

The 5 Tournament final is set after Toronto and Sacramento were victorious in Monday's semifinal round.

Sacramento entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and lived up to the billing with an 81-74 win over Miami.

Miami led 45-43 at halftime, but Sacramento turned on the defense in the third quarter. Miami was held to 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field. A three-pointer from Donte Greene put Sacramento ahead 63-57, and the team didn't look back over the final frame.

Greene finished with a game-high 31 points and 16 rebounds.

Dahntay Jones chipped in with 26 points, and Amir Johnson collected 14 boards.

Eight points was also the margin in the other semifinal, with Toronto eliminating Texas 82-74.

Texas trimmed its deficit to two points with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter, having clawed back from what was an 18-point hole in the third quarter.

The offense went cold over the remainder of the game as Texas mustered only five more points.

Jamario Moon compiled a double-double (19 points, 16 rebounds), and Alan Anderson poured in 30 points. Three-point shooting played a big role in the result. Toronto shot 13-of-26 from beyond the arc compared to 8-of-28 for Texas.

Now, Toronto and Sacramento are headed for a rematch of their opening-round encounter. Sacramento walked away a slim 84-82 winner in that game, so Wednesday's final has the potential to be dramatic.