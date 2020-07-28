Who Is the Next Rock or John Cena? 5 WWE Stars Most Likely to Become Movie Stars

Who Is the Next Rock or John Cena? 5 WWE Stars Most Likely to Become Movie StarsJuly 28, 2020
When you look at all of the things they have to do every week, WWE Superstars not only have to be great athletes but they also have to be convincing actors.
Some are great between the ropes but fall apart as soon as you put a microphone in their face. A successful wrestler has to be able to play the part, not just look it.
Because most successful WWE stars are great on camera, Hollywood has come calling, and many have ended up gracing our screens in movies and television shows.
The Rock and John Cena are the two most successful crossover names. They have gone from winning titles to starring in blockbuster films, but they are not the only ones who have made the jump to acting.
Edge, Becky Lynch, John Morrison and Batista are just a handful of people who have been bit by the acting bug. Let's take a look at who else from WWE should hire an agent and start taking auditions.
Sonya Deville
Sonya Deville spent a long time playing second fiddle to Mandy Rose in their Fire & Desire tag team, but she is starting to shine now that she is on her own.
One segment in particular where she impressed happened on the June 19 episode of SmackDown. She confronted The Golden Goddess and things turned physical, but it was the way she spoke that people connected to.
Deville was convincing in her anger and showed more personality in this one exchange than we had ever seen from her before. And she did it all while looking slick in a three-piece black suit like she was John Wick's badass sister.
The 26-year-old would be perfect for an action franchise due to her MMA experience and overall physical presence.
Angel Garza
It takes a lot to be successful in Hollywood but two things that will get you far are good looks and charisma, and Angel Garza has both of those in spades.
The 27-year old is young enough to still spend several more years perfecting his craft before he needs to think about what he will do once he retires.
Acting is something he should look into because he seems perfect for a lot of different roles. He could be a love interest in a romantic story, a villain in a drama or a great addition to any comedy.
Garza is still working on his mic skills, but his charismatic personality has helped him get by while Zelina Vega has done most of the heavy lifting during promos. With time, though, he will also be a great talker.
Montez Ford
The Street Profits are one of the most entertaining tag teams to come along in years, but if you were forced to pick one star from the duo to make the jump to Hollywood, most people would select Montez Ford.
The former Marine and current Raw tag team champion has proved to be one of the breakout stars of 2020 due to his entertaining personality and impressive performances inside the ring.
Ford, 30, would be great for a number of different kinds of projects. His military experience, physical abilities and glowing personality make him a versatile talent.
His fun-loving personality can change to serious in the blink of an eye, much like The Rock when he was a WWE Superstar. If there is someone to pattern your career off of, The Great One is a fantastic choice.
Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega is the best manager in WWE right now. Some people might suggest Paul Heyman but even his biggest fans will admit his promos can become repetitive. However, Vega always manages to hold the audience's attention.
Anyone who has seen her out of character on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel knows she is not only funny but also great with accents.
Everything about Vega screams Hollywood. She has the kind of confidence needed to share the stage with a big-time actor, the personality to play multiple kinds of characters and the physical skills to hold her own during fight scenes.
The 29-year-old could play anything from a crime boss to a love interest and be convincing in the role. Her few quick scenes in Fighting With My Family playing AJ Lee were impressive. She channeled a lot of AJ's character at the time to make for a great substitute.
All it would take is a few auditions for some producer to realize the kind of talent Vega has and put her into a major project.
Big E
Name a single Superstar on the WWE roster who is as consistently as entertaining as Big E. It's difficult, isn't it?
The powerhouse of The New Day went from being a serious competitor who demanded the referee count his pins to five to being one of the funniest people in the company.
When it's time to get serious, few people are as intimidating as Big E. His size helps but it's the 34-year-old's intensity and passion that people believe.
Big guys do well in comedies, especially when they are paired with a smaller co-star. We just witnessed this formula in Stuber with Batista and Kumail Nanjiani, and we have seen it multiple times with The Rock and Kevin Hart. Pair Big E up with someone like that and you have the recipe for a hit.
The Superstars listed here all have a good chance of finding success in Hollywood when they decide they have wrestled long enough, but everyone will have a different opinion on this topic. Which WWE stars do you think would make great actors?