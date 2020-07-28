Who Is the Next Rock or John Cena? 5 WWE Stars Most Likely to Become Movie Stars

0 of 5

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

When you look at all of the things they have to do every week, WWE Superstars not only have to be great athletes but they also have to be convincing actors.

Some are great between the ropes but fall apart as soon as you put a microphone in their face. A successful wrestler has to be able to play the part, not just look it.

Because most successful WWE stars are great on camera, Hollywood has come calling, and many have ended up gracing our screens in movies and television shows.

The Rock and John Cena are the two most successful crossover names. They have gone from winning titles to starring in blockbuster films, but they are not the only ones who have made the jump to acting.

Edge, Becky Lynch, John Morrison and Batista are just a handful of people who have been bit by the acting bug. Let's take a look at who else from WWE should hire an agent and start taking auditions.