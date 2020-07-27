Jadeveon Clowney Wants Jets to 'Come Get Him' in FA, Says Bradley McDougald

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney apparently wants to reunite with safety Bradley McDougald.

McDougald said Clowney wants the New York Jets to "come get him" in free agency:

McDougald is now a member of the Jets after the Seattle Seahawks traded him, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 first-rounder for safety Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

He played with Clowney in Seattle in 2019 and surely recognizes what a boost the pass-rusher could provide New York's defense. The three-time Pro Bowler could anchor the pass rush alongside Jordan Jenkins and help make up for the loss of Adams, who was second on the Jets with 6.5 sacks in 2019.

New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, but Clowney is someone who could help it change that if he remains healthy and plays up to his potential in 2020.

Now all he needs is the Jets to come get him.