White Sox's Rick Renteria Away from Team While Awaiting Medical Test Results

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria isn't with the team pending the results of medical tests.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement that Renteria "awoke this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion" and "underwent precautionary testing."

The Cleveland Indians announced their Monday game with Chicago has been postponed until Tuesday, when the teams will play a traditional day-night doubleheader.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

