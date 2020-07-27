White Sox's Rick Renteria Away from Team While Awaiting Medical Test Results

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria watches his team play the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria isn't with the team pending the results of medical tests.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement that Renteria "awoke this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion" and "underwent precautionary testing."

The Cleveland Indians announced their Monday game with Chicago has been postponed until Tuesday, when the teams will play a traditional day-night doubleheader.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

