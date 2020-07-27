Jamal Adams Was 'Never Promised' Jets Contract Extension, Per GM Joe Douglas

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Monday he "never promised" star safety Jamal Adams that a new contract was in the offing.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta provided some of the details that eventually led the Jets to trade Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

"In January, Douglas told Adams' camp that he would go to ownership/management to initiate the process to craft a first proposal for a contract extension," Mehta wrote. "It seemed promising."

Douglas offered his side during a conference call with reporters:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

