1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Offer Before the 2020 Season Starts
With training camps opening around the NFL and the regular season drawing closer, the offseason is finally nearing its end. However, the Seattle Seahawks' recent trade for safety Jamal Adams is a reminder that teams still have plenty of time to make moves.
How did the Seahawks get their deal done? They made an offer that the Jets couldn't pass up.
"My job is to listen to calls, and this offer was one we could not ignore," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement.
With that in mind, let's take a look at one trade each team should offer before the start of the regular season.
These deals are designed to enhance where each franchise is in the big picture—from completely rebuilding to chasing a championship. Factors like team needs, cap space and long-term team projections will be at the center of each proposed deal.
Arizona Cardinals
Offer: CB Patrick Peterson for Texans 2021 3rd-Round Pick, 2022 2nd-Round Pick
Cornerback Patrick Peterson is arguably the best player on the Arizona Cardinals defense. While it would make sense to extend him before he hits free agency next offseason, there's no guarantee that Peterson wants to spend the next phase of his career with a team that's rebuilding around Kyler Murray.
Considering that Peterson will turn 31 next July, the rebuilding Cardinals might find more long-term value in trading him now.
Arizona should float Peterson in offers before the season, and the Houston Texans could be the perfect trade partner. The Texans are a legitimate playoff contender, but they're in desperate need of help in the secondary, as they ranked 29th in passing yards allowed last season.
By sending Peterson to the AFC, the Cardinals would also ensure that he doesn't come back to haunt them on a regular basis.
Atlanta Falcons
Offer: 2021 1st-Round Pick, 2022 3rd-Round Pick for Cardinals Edge Chandler Jones
Since the rebuilding Cardinals may be willing to part with older players, the Atlanta Falcons should make an offer for edge-rusher Chandler Jones.
Even at 30, Jones is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL—he had 19.0 sacks last season alone. However, he's also only under contract for two more years and may be eager to play for a team closer to contention.
The Falcons, who boast one of the league's most potent offenses, could be that contender.
Atlanta won six of its final eight games in 2019 and could be a sleeper this season, though its lackluster pass rush—only 28 sacks in 2019—could be a problem. While the Falcons did add Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, adding a talent like Jones would give them the championship boost they need defensively.
While prying Jones away wouldn't be easy, Atlanta should float Arizona an offer.
Baltimore Ravens
Offer: 2021 4th-Round Pick for Washington Edge Ryan Kerrigan
While the Falcons might be a surprise contender next season, the Baltimore Ravens aren't going to take anyone by surprise. Coming off a 14-2 season, Baltimore enters the 2020 campaign with 7-1 Super Bowl odds, according to Caesars Palace.
Although the Ravens had one of the league's most talented rosters last season, they didn't possess an elite pass rush. Despite regularly playing with a lead, they amassed only 37 sacks on the season.
Trading for Calais Campbell in the offseason should help bolster the pass rush, but it wouldn't hurt to take a stab at another veteran before Week 1.
The rebuilding Washington Football Team would be a terrific potential trade partner for the Ravens. Washington has young pass-rushers in Montez Sweat and Chase Young and could likely spare 31-year-old Ryan Kerrigan, whose contract expires next offseason.
A high Day 3 pick should be a fair offer for what could amount to a one-year rental.
Buffalo Bills
Offer: Edge Jerry Hughes for Browns TE David Njoku
The Buffalo Bills bolstered their receiver corps this offseason by trading for wideout Stefon Diggs. Another potential deal could further strengthen Buffalo's passing attack.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku requested a trade in early July and should be a target for the Bills.
While Bills tight end Dawson Knox showed promise as a rookie—28 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns—Njoku has the physical potential to be an elite pass-catcher. He caught 56 balls for 639 yards and four touchdowns when healthy in 2018 and has more upside than 2019 acquisition Tyler Kroft, who caught only six passes last season across 11 games.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Njoku is likely to fetch a high Day 3 pick at best on the open market. Instead of dealing a valuable pick, the Bills could offer 31-year-old pass-rusher Jerry Hudges.
Hughes has two years remaining on his current contract, but the Bills have a potential replacement in rookie second-rounder A.J. Epenesa. Cleveland, which took a stab at Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, should be intrigued by the prospect of adding a veteran edge-defender.
Carolina Panthers
Offer: 2021 4th-Round Pick for Browns TE David Njoku
The Carolina Panthers don't have an established pass-catching tight end, so they should likewise be interested in Njoku. With veteran Greg Olsen now on the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Thomas may be Carolina's best starting option.
Thomas showed some promise near the end of 2018, finishing with 36 receptions and 333 yards with two touchdowns. However, he was largely an afterthought in 2019, catching only 16 passes in 16 games.
While Njoku doesn't have the consistency of a veteran like Olsen, he has the potential to be a major mismatch in the passing game alongside DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey. Njoku should also be one of Carolina's cheaper options if Fowler's value estimate for him is correct.
One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight ends could also make sense, though it's tough to see Tampa trading a valuable asset to a division rival.
Chicago Bears
Offer: 2021 5th-Round Pick for Dolphins QB Josh Rosen
The Chicago Bears have two important goals in 2020. They have to figure out if Mitchell Trubisky can be their franchise quarterback, and they need to determine whether Matt Nagy is the right head coach to lead them into the future.
If the answer to either or both questions is "no," Chicago will need to start the process over in 2021.
Trade acquisition Nick Foles is expected to compete with Trubisky for the starting quarterback job in training camp. While the Super Bowl 52 MVP may prove to be the best starting option for this season, he likely isn't a long-term answer, as he has yet to prove himself away from the Philadelphia Eagles.
As such, Chicago should kick the tires on a trade for Miami Dolphins third-stringer and 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen. The UCLA product had enough talent coming in to justify a top-10 selection, but he's hardly gotten a fair opportunity since, playing for bad Miami and Arizona Cardinals teams.
If Trubisky isn't the answer, Chicago will likely part ways with him after this season. Rosen would at least give the Bears a young quarterback who can compete with a future draft pick as a possible quarterback of the future. And given Rosen's role as the No. 3 quarterback, Miami's asking price should be relatively low.
Cincinnati Bengals
Offer: 2021 3rd-Round Pick for Giants OT Nate Solder
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to start rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 1, barring some unforeseen development in camp. But Burrow's blindside blocker, Jonah Williams, hasn't played football since 2018 and has never taken an NFL snap. He missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury.
Like Burrow, Williams' first NFL action will likely come in a regular-season game.
It would be wise for the Bengals to add some veteran insurance at left tackle ahead of Week 1 in case Williams isn't ready. New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder could be a prime trade target.
While Solder wasn't especially reliable in 2019—he allowed 11 sacks in 1,011 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus—he is an experienced starter and a player the Giants may be willing to surrender. They spent the No. 4 overall pick on Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas to be their new starting left tackle.
While it would make sense for the Giants to keep some veteran insurance at the position, Cincinnati might have a shot at prying away Solder and his $19.5 million cap hit for 2020.
Cleveland Browns
Offer: TE David Njoku for Jaguars Edge Yannick Ngakoue
Tight end David Njoku doesn't want to remain in Cleveland. Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, meanwhile, has made it clear that he doesn't want to play on the franchise tag or play for the Jaguars again.
"It's obvious my time is up in my current situation," he tweeted. "Let's both move on."
Seeing as how the Jaguars don't have an established pass-catching tight end on their roster, this could be a win-win trade for both teams.
While Ngakoue has far more value than Njoku right now—the former has racked up at least 8.0 sacks in each of his pro seasons—this is a trade offer Cleveland should at least make. Jacksonville may find it worth doing the deal just to add a player of need and to move on from a guy who has no interest in remaining with the organization.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Jaguars "are not believed" to be interested in Njoku. Still, the Browns would be wise to at least make a firm offer.
Dallas Cowboys
Offer: Edge DeMarcus Lawrence for Browns' 2021 1st- and 3rd-Round Picks
Trading standout pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is not the sort of win-now move that the Dallas Cowboys appear interested in making this year. However, if a team is willing to give up two first-round picks for a box safety, what sort of deal could the Cowboys get for Lawrence?
It's worth finding out.
At 28 years old, Lawrence is in his playing prime. With 29.5 sacks over the past three seasons, he's a producer. The Cowboys should see what they can get from a pass rush-needy team like the Cleveland Brown.
Why? For cap purposes. Dallas is in a tricky situation, as it will likely be negotiating with quarterback Dak Prescott again next offseason. Early extensions for Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper have left the Cowboys with little cap space—currently just over $7 million—and 1,000-yard receiver Michael Gallup will be eligible for an extension next offseason.
Lawrence has a cap hit of roughly $22 million in each of the next two seasons. While he's a Pro Bowl player when he's at his best, that's a lot of money for an 8-8 squad to be paying a second-tier edge-rusher.
Denver Broncos
Offer: RB Royce Freeman for Dolphins' 2021 4th-Round Pick
The Denver Broncos bolstered their backfield this offseason by signing free-agent running back Melvin Gordon III to a two-year, $16 million deal. Gordon will join starter Phillip Lindsay at the top of the depth chart, potentially giving Denver one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL.
However, the addition of Gordon also leaves the Broncos without a defined role for 2018 third-round pick Royce Freeman.
Denver would be smart to get something of value for Freeman rather than let him languish on the bench or the inactive list. The Dolphins, who are looking to revamp their backfield around Matt Breida and Jordan Howard, could be an intriguing trade partner.
Freeman could be a fine complement to Howard and/or Breida as a pass-catcher. Given last year's deal for Browns pass-catching back Duke Johnson Jr.—a conditional fourth-rounder that became a third—a fourth-round pick would be a nice get for a bottom-of-the-roster player.
Detroit Lions
Offer: LB Jarrad Davis for Giants' 2021 3rd-Round Pick
In 2017, the Detroit Lions used a first-round pick on linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Florida product was supposed to become the centerpiece of Detroit's second-level defense, but he's largely been an average linebacker with a knack for tackle production—he has 259 in three seasons.
Detroit declined Davis' fifth-year option this offseason and added linebackers Jamie Collins and Elijah Lee in free agency. They also have 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai sitting behind Davis at middle linebacker.
If the Lions don't view Davis as a long-term building block, it would make sense to deal him now. The New York Giants, who ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed and 28th in rushing touchdowns allowed, could be interested.
New York has already taken steps to revamp its linebacker corps, adding Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez in the offseason. For Detroit, it's worth floating Davis to the same team that paid a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Leonard Williams less than a year ago.
Green Bay Packers
Offer: Jamaal Williams for Titans WR Adam Humphries
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't oversee Adam Humphries during his time with the Tennessee Titans. However, it would be worth reaching out to his old team to see if the Titans are ready to give up on their prized 2019 free agent.
The emergence of rookie A.J. Brown left the Titans with little use for Humphries, who finished with just 374 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season. That's not the sort of production the Titans envisioned when they inked Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal.
Humphries—who had 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2018—might be more valuable to the Packers, who lack receiver depth after Davante Adams. To get him, the Packers could offer pass-catching back Jamaal Williams.
Rookie second-round pick A.J. Dillon is the future at running back for Green Bay, and Aaron Jones should maintain a prominent role after racking up 1,558 combined rushing and receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns last season. This leaves Williams without a role. In Tennessee, he could be the pass-catching complement to Derrick Henry that Dion Lewis was before falling out of favor last season.
Houston Texans
Offer: Kenny Stills for Packers CB Josh Jackson
The Houston Texans might be able to play on Green Bay's need for receiver depth and get some value for wideout Kenny Stills. While Stills was a valuable role player in 2019, he could be without a role in the new-look Houston offense.
DeAndre Hopkins is out, while Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are in. Seeing as how Cooks and holdover Will Fuller V are both field-stretching receivers like Stills, one of them will likely be expendable. If Stills is the odd man out, the Texans might be able to deal him to address a position of need.
The Packers may be willing to part with 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson, who virtually disappeared in his second Pro season. The former Iowa cornerback made 10 starts as a rookie and then made none in 2019, finishing with a mere 11 tackles.
According to Football Outsiders, Jackson played less than 10 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps last season.
Taking a flier on Jackson could prove fruitful for Houston, which finished 29th in passing yards allowed last season. If Green Bay has no significant plans for Jackson, this could be a mutually beneficial deal.
Indianapolis Colts
Offer: RB Jordan Wilkins for Eagles WR Greg Ward Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wideout Greg Ward Jr. proved to be a capable player when called into action late last season. He finished with 28 catches, 258 yards and a touchdown in seven games. However, he may now be expendable with rookie Jalen Reagor and a healthy DeSean Jackson on the roster.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich should call his old team to see if Ward is available. Ward was on the practice squad during Reich's final season in Philadelphia, and the Colts lack proven talent at receiver after star T.Y. Hilton.
The Colts could offer running back Jordan Wilkins, who may be expendable after the team added second-round pick Jonathan Taylor to a backfield that already includes Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles had an interest in Carlos Hyde and could look to add a veteran alongside second-year back Miles Sanders. Wilkins, who has averaged 5.8 yards per carry in his career, could be that veteran.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Offer: Edge Yannick Ngakoue for Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard
While the Browns would likely love to trade tight end David Njoku for Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville might want to set its sights a little higher. Instead of offering Ngakoue for Njoku, Jacksonville should aim for Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.
While Howard and Njoku are both disappointing 2017 draft selections, Howard has been a little more productive in his three seasons. He has 94 catches for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he has also frustrated head coach Bruce Arians.
"He's a talented, talented guy, but it's not showing up on Sundays," Arians said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
If the Buccaneers traded Howard, they'd still have Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at tight end. He'd almost certainly be expendable if trading him meant adding a promising pass-rusher opposite Shaquil Barrett.
Jacksonville, meanwhile, could replace a potential holdout with a promising young player.
Kansas City Chiefs
Offer: RB Damien Williams for Buccaneers' 2021 4th-Round Pick
While running back Damien Williams was a valuable piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' run to Super Bowl LIV—and arguably should have won Super Bowl MVP—the Chiefs essentially made him expendable when they drafted LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round.
Edwards-Helaire, who had 1,414 rushing yards and 453 receiving yards in 2019, has the makings of an every-down NFL back. This could leave Williams with little value to Kansas City, especially given the injuries and inconsistent stretches that hampered him this past season.
Kansas City should try flipping Williams to a running back-needy team...perhaps sudden Super Bowl hopeful Tampa Bay.
While the Buccaneers have running backs Ronald Jones II and Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the roster, neither is a proven starter. Kansas City could potentially get a middle-round pick in return by sending Williams to Tampa while also ensuring they would only see him once before Super Bowl LV.
Las Vegas Raiders
Offer: WR Tyrell Williams, 2021 5th-Round Pick for Jaguars Edge Yannick Ngakoue
The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that should make a run at Jaguars pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Las Vegas has a need after finishing with just 32 sacks in 2019.
Instead of offering a high draft pick for the former Maryland star, though, the Raiders could offer a Day 3 pick and deep-threat receiver Tyrell Williams in a package deal. Williams could immediately help add a new element in Jacksonville, and he may be sliding down the depth chart in Las Vegas.
The Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards this past April. Between those two, second-year man Hunter Renfrow and free-agent addition Nelson Agholor, they could view Williams as expendable.
If the Raiders could leverage Williams to acquire a pass-rusher like Ngakoue, that would be one huge win. Parting with his $11.5 million-per-year salary would be another.
Los Angeles Chargers
Offer: Melvin Ingram for Seahawks' 2021 4th-Round, 2022 3rd-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Chargers could be surprise contenders with journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor under center in 2020. However, there's a good chance that they're instead looking at a transition season while paving the way for rookie first-round pick Justin Herbert.
If this is the case, the Chargers should try to move pass-rusher Melvin Ingram. While Ingram is still a very productive defender when healthy, he's entering the final year of his contract and may not be back in 2021.
To maximize their value, the Chargers should target a contender with a need in the pass-rushing department. The Seahawks, who produced just 28 sacks in 2019, fit the bill. Unfortunately, Seattle already parted with their 2021 first- and second-rounders, so Los Angeles may have to take some spread-out compensation in return.
A couple of future middle-round picks, however, could be worth more than losing Ingram for nothing next spring.
Los Angeles Rams
Offer: 2021 3rd-Round Pick for Patriots OG Joe Thuney
Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams parted with guard Rodger Saffold and center John Sullivan. The Rams never adequately replaced either player, and their offense in 2019 suffered as a result. As a team, Los Angeles averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per offensive play. In 2018, the Rams averaged 4.9 yards per rush and 6.4 yards per offensive play.
If Los Angeles hopes to get back in the playoff mix this season, it needs to upgrade the interior of its offensive line. This is where New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney enters the equation.
Thuney is one of the top young guards in the NFL. New England gave him the franchise tag but may struggle to sign him again next offseason. An extension before the July 15 deadline was never a realistic possibility, as the tag made Thuney the second-highest-paid guard in the league. If the Patriots don't view re-signing Thuney as likely, he could potentially be had.
Giving up a third-round pick for a player who may or may not sign an extension in 2021 would be a gamble, but it's a gamble the Rams should explore. Thuney could solidify the interior of their line, and he could always be signed to a second franchise tag in an emergency situation.
Miami Dolphins
Offer: QB Josh Rosen, 2021 2nd-Round Pick for Steelers Edge Bud Dupree
After tanking in 2019, the Dolphins are entering what is truly Year 1 of the rebuilding process. Adding to their talent pool and developing young players like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now the top priority.
Miami could potentially scoop up another young talent by dealing for Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher Bud Dupree. The 27-year-old is coming off an 11.5-sack season and could help upgrade a pass rush that logged just 23 sacks in 2019.
Why would Pittsburgh consider trading Dupree? It would be an option because he's set to play on the franchise tag at a price of nearly $16 million. With just over $4 million in cap space, the Steelers will likely need to move someone if they plan to make any more notable moves this offseason. Plus, there's the chance that they lose Dupree next offseason and get nothing in return anyway.
Rosen would be a bit of a throw-in here, but he could intrigue the Steelers. Pittsburgh doesn't have a clear succession plan for Ben Roethlisberger, and the tandem of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges proved inefficient in Big Ben's absence last season.
Minnesota Vikings
Offer: S Anthony Harris for Browns' 2021 2nd-Round Pick
The Minnesota Vikings gave safety Anthony Harris the franchise tag this offseason. This means they'll have him for 2020 but could conceivably lose him during the 2021 offseason.
While Harris has been a very good player at times—he led the NFL with six interceptions this past season—he's never been a Pro Bowler and has only truly been a starter for one season. If the Vikings can get a second-round pick or higher from, say, Cleveland, they should pull the trigger.
The Browns are an obvious trade target, as both head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods have spent time with Minnesota—en entire career in Stefanski's case.
While the Browns did draft Grant Delpit in the second round this past April, they don't have an established starter on the back end of their defense. They could view a guy like Harris as the missing piece to the postseason puzzle.
For the Vikings, it's worth at least offering up Harris to see what they can get in return.
New England Patriots
Offer: OG Joe Thuney for Browns 2021 2nd-Round Pick
As previously mentioned, New England could find it difficult to retain guard Joe Thuney beyond this season. It makes sense for the rebuilding Patriots to get what they can for him before he again hits free agency. With this in mind, Bill Belichick should place a call to his old team in Cleveland.
Belichick has done plenty of business with the Browns over the years, including deals involving Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and Josh Gordon. Cleveland could use a guard opposite Joel Bitonio to round out its revamped offensive line, and Thuney could serve as an intriguing piece.
New head coach Kevin Stefanski might not be on the hot seat just yet, but Cleveland needs to prove that it is on the right track after failing to meet expectations last year. The Browns are a team in win-now mode, and the Patriots could take advantage and pry away a prime draft pick for a player who may not even be back next season.
New Orleans Saints
Offer: C Nick Easton for Ravens' 2021 3rd-Round Pick
Last offseason, the New Orleans Saints signed center Nick Easton to a four-year, $23 million contract. They then drafted Erik McCoy in the second round, only to see the rookie take the starting job away from Easton.
While Easton provides valuable depth, he has a cap hit of nearly $6 million. The Saints should see what they can get for him in order to free up cap space—they currently have less than $6 million available.
The Ravens could use depth along the interior after losing guard Marshal Yanda to retirement and with center Matt Skura recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
If the Saints hope to make any more significant signings before the start of the regular season, they'll probably have to part with a player like Easton.
New York Giants
Offer: OT Nate Solder for Dolphins' 2021 3rd-Round Pick
As previously mentioned, the Giants could be interested in unloading left tackle Nate Solder and a contract that will pay him $40 million over the next two seasons. Finding a suitor could be tricky, though the Dolphins might be an option.
Miami's current options at left tackle include Julie'n Davenport—who allowed eight sacks in just 534 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus—and rookie Austin Jackson. One could argue that Jackson is the least NFL-ready of all of this year's first-round tackles.
"It's almost hard to believe that some view Austin Jackson as a top-five offensive tackle and a first-round product," Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus wrote back in March.
There's a good chance the Dolphins start rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at some point this season. If Miami even views that as an option, it should be eager to upgrade the offensive line first. While there are definitely better offensive tackles in the NFL than Solder, there might not be any who are available this late in the offseason.
New York Jets
Offer: 2021 3rd-Round Pick for Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins
This is going to be a make-or-break season for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. While the Jets have taken some steps to put the pieces around him needed to succeed—notably, drafting tackle Mekhi Becton and wideout Denzel Mims—New York still lacks talent on offense. Adding another big-play receiver could go a long way toward Darnold's development, and the Jets would be wise to give the Chiefs a ring.
Wideout Sammy Watkins revamped his contract this offseason, but he's still set to earn nearly $16 million. That's a lot of money for a guy who had 637 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season last year.
With pass-catchers like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson on the roster, Watkins could be expendable.
However, Watkins would immediately be one of the biggest weapons on New York's offense if acquired. The Jets could offer a Day 2 selection while also agreeing to pick up the dead money remaining on Watkins' deal.
Philadelphia Eagles
Offer: 2021 4th-Round Pick for Packers RB Jamaal Williams
We've already discussed why Packers running back Jamaal Williams could be expendable this season. We've also discussed how the Eagles are looking for a veteran back to pair with Miles Sanders. The Eagles owe it to themselves to see if they can create a win-win situation by making a deal for Williams.
Yes, the Packers and Eagles reside in the same conference and could meet in the postseason, but that shouldn't prevent a deal from getting done. Williams is the sort of pass-catching back who can provide an outlet for Carson Wentz while providing a change of pace to Sanders.
A high Day 3 pick is about what Green Bay can expect to get for Williams, and while the Packers would probably prefer to deal him to a team in the AFC, they should accept any reasonable offer that comes their way.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Offer: Edge Bud Dupree for Dolphins' 2021 2nd-Round Pick, QB Josh Rosen
We've already explored this potential trade from the Dolphins' side, but it makes a ton of sense for Pittsburgh as well. The Steelers don't know if they'll keep pass-rusher Bud Dupree beyond 2020, they could desperately use extra cap space, and they should want added insurance behind Ben Roethlisberger.
Let's not forget that Big Ben is 38 yards old and coming off a season-ending elbow injury that required surgery. Blindly expecting him to stay healthy all season would be foolish—and while Josh Rosen isn't a guaranteed upgrade over Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, Pittsburgh knows that the latter two aren't going to spark a deep playoff run if Roethlisberger goes down.
There's already a working relationship between these two teams, as Pittsburgh dealt a first-round pick for former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last season. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert should place another call to South Beach to see if he can land a quality return for Dupree before Week 1.
San Francisco 49ers
Offer: 2021 4th-Round Pick for Browns TE David Njoku
Yes, the San Francisco 49ers already have a star tight end in George Kittle. However, that didn't prevent them from making a run at Austin Hooper before he landed in Cleveland, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.
Though the 49ers couldn't land Hooper, they can add the guy he is replacing—and potentially in the cheap, given David Njoku's reported trade value.
San Francisco should offer Cleveland a Day 3 pick to see if the Browns bite. If they do, the 49ers could roll out a dangerous two-tight end set in 2020 that could be borderline unfair for opposing defenses.
While Njoku isn't anywhere near as reliable as Kittle, he's an athletic marvel who could wreak havoc if matched up against a team's worst coverage safety or linebacker—which may sometimes be the case with Kittle also on the field.
Seattle Seahawks
Offer: 2021 2nd-Round pick for Jaguars Edge Yannick Ngakoue
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Seattle's trade for Jamal Adams has likely closed the door on a reunion with pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. That's not a major surprise, as ESPN's Dianna Russini reported in March that Clowney was seeking a deal in the $20 million-per-year range.
However, the Seahawks still need help strengthening a pass rush that produced just 28 sacks in 2019, so perhaps a trade for disgruntled Jaguars edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue would do the trick. Ngakoue seems unlikely to play for Jacksonville again, and Seattle could offer a chance for the Jaguars to get him outside of the conference.
With their first- and third-round picks gone, Seattle's best option might be to offer its second-round pick. While that's a high price tag for a player who will have to be extended, the Seahawks made it clear with the Jamal Adams deal that they're in win-now mode.
Ngakoue has played in a similar defensive system under Titans coordinator and former Seahawks defensive line coach Todd Wash and should be able to make an immediate impact.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offer: TE O.J. Howard for 49ers' 2021 2nd-Round Pick
While quarterback Tom Brady loves throwing to his tight ends, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a surplus of them. In all likelihood, one of the team's trio—Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard—will be on the move before the start of Week 1.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Howard may have already been moved if not for Tampa's high asking price.
"The Buccaneers' asking price for tight end O.J. Howard has been described as way too high, which explains why he seems to perpetually live on the trading block," Howe wrote.
While a second-round pick may still be too high for some teams, it's a small price to pay for a title contender like the 49ers. They appear eager to add a second receiving tight end opposite George Kittle, and Howard would be a dangerous No. 2 option.
Trading Howard inside the conference wouldn't be ideal, but the 49ers would be a more favorable trade partner than, say, the Falcons or the Panthers.
Tennessee Titans
Offer: 2021 2nd-Round Pick for Ravens Edge Matthew Judon
The Titans have at least kicked the tires on free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
"He's a free agent that we've had contact with, but that's all I can tell you," head coach Mike Vrabel said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.
It stands to reason, then, that the Titans should be interested in kicking the tires on a trade for Ravens edge-rusher Matthew Judon. Judon is set to play on the franchise tag and could depart Baltimore next offseason. He could help turn a good pass rush—Tennessee had 43 sacks last season—into a great one.
Now, Baltimore probably won't be eager to dump a guy who had 9.5 sacks a season ago, but the Titans may be able to tempt the Ravens with an early 2021 draft pick.
It's at least worth exploring for Tennessee, as an improved pass rush might be what the Titans need to get past the likes of Kansas City and Houston in the AFC. While Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue could also be an option, the Jaguars probably won't want to deal him to a division rival.
Washington Football Team
Offer: 2021 4th-Round Pick for Panthers WR Curtis Samuel
The Washington Football Team doesn't yet know whether it will rely on 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins or former Panthers starter Kyle Allen at quarterback this season. Giving Haskins another year to prove himself would seem logical, but Allen is familiar with new head coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Washington lack receiving weapons after Terry McLaurin—and Kelvin Harmon's torn ACL doesn't help matters.
Washington should try to pry wide receiver Curtis Samuel away from Carolina to add another familiar piece to the offensive puzzle. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported in April that Carolina was open to dealing Samuel, who hasn't lived up to his second-round draft status.
In three seasons, Samuel has caught 108 passes for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns. This isn't eye-popping production, but at least Samuel would be able to hit the ground running in Turner's offense this season.
All contract and cap information via Spotrac.