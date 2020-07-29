1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Offer Before the 2020 Season Starts

0 of 32

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With training camps opening around the NFL and the regular season drawing closer, the offseason is finally nearing its end. However, the Seattle Seahawks' recent trade for safety Jamal Adams is a reminder that teams still have plenty of time to make moves.

How did the Seahawks get their deal done? They made an offer that the Jets couldn't pass up.

"My job is to listen to calls, and this offer was one we could not ignore," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement.

With that in mind, let's take a look at one trade each team should offer before the start of the regular season.

These deals are designed to enhance where each franchise is in the big picture—from completely rebuilding to chasing a championship. Factors like team needs, cap space and long-term team projections will be at the center of each proposed deal.