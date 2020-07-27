NFL Exec: Tom Brady 'Just Doesn't Quite Dominate' Anymore, Is 'More Skittish'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

One NFL executive sounded a bit pessimistic about the version of Tom Brady the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting in 2020, calling the future Hall of Famer "cautious" and "a little more skittish in the pocket."

The Athletic's Mike Sando conducted a survey of 50 NFL coaches and talent evaluators to rank the best starting quarterbacks in the league. Brady came in at No. 6, just outside the top tier of passers.

"He doesn’t want to take a hit," the executive said. "I think the arm is still there, but a lot of in-cutting routes, I think he has to be played to his strengths. Really really smart, knows where to go with it, but he just doesn’t quite dominate."

           

