Dr. Anthony Fauci's 1st-Pitch Card Is Fastest-Selling Card in Topps Now History

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Ceremonial first pitch is thrown by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before the start of the during the first inning of an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The top-selling baseball card in Topps Now history features someone who wasn't all that impressive of a baseball player.

The company announced its card commemorating Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch at Nationals Park on Thursday is the fastest-selling card ever with 51,512 cards sold. The collectors item was created as a limited edition scheduled to go on sale for only 24 hours.

"We're excited by the popularity of Dr. Fauci's Topps NOW card," Topps communications manager Emily Kless said, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "Topps prides itself on capturing the unique moments of the MLB season, one baseball card at a time, and Dr. Fauci's inclusion in this year's Topps NOW cards is just one way in which we are highlighting the uniqueness of the 2020 season."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as well as a diehard Washington Nationals fan, was given the chance to throw the first pitch for the 2020 season opener against the New York Yankees. It didn't exactly go as planned, with a pitch that was well outside:

It was still a memorable moment, as thousands of fans bought a card commemorating the event for $9.99 apiece.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The previous record for fastest-selling card was in honor of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first career hit, which sold 19,396 copies.

Related

    Kluber Diagnosed with Grade 2 Teres Major Tear

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kluber Diagnosed with Grade 2 Teres Major Tear

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays + random notes...

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays + random notes...

    Patrick Reddington
    via Federal Baseball

    Nats sign 2-time All-Star Harrison to 1-year deal

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Nats sign 2-time All-Star Harrison to 1-year deal

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Josh Harrison to Nationals After Release from Phils

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Josh Harrison to Nationals After Release from Phils

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo