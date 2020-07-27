NFL Defensive Coach on Aaron Rodgers: 'I Don't Want to F--k with That Guy'

Matt York/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers may be on the downside of his prime, but he still strikes fear into opposing coaches.

"I know some people don't like him because of whatever, but all I know is, if you picked five quarterbacks you don't want to play every week, he is one of them," a defensive coach with NFC North experience told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"I don't want to fuck with that guy. You can say what you want, but when you go into a game, that is the first guy you are preparing for. It ain't the running back, it ain't the receiver because he has free-agent running backs and third-round receivers, fourth-round receivers, just dudes, no tight end. You are worried about that dude."

Rodgers has been good but not spectacular since returning from an injury-plagued 2017. He threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2019. While his ability to avoid turnovers is nearly unmatched, Rodgers has seen his accuracy and ability to complete downfield throws dip over the last two seasons.

