Drew Brees, Wife Brittany to Donate $5M to Build Louisiana Healthcare Centers

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Monday that he and his wife Brittany are donating $5 million through the Brees Dream Foundation to help build healthcare centers throughout the state of Louisiana.

Brees wrote on Instagram:

"Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving. Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with Ochsner Health to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year."

