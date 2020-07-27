NBA Draft 2020 Rumors: Anonymous Exec Thinks 1st-Round Picks Will Be for Sale

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

As the NBA deals with the financial repercussions of COVID-19, teams may look to cut costs on draft night.

"I suspect first-round picks will be for sale in this draft," a team executive told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "We haven't really seen that in a decade."

A first-round pick hasn't been sold since 2013, when the Denver Nuggets gave the rights to Rudy Gobert to the Utah Jazz. Teams are limited in the amount of cash they can trade each season, and they have increasingly hoarded draft picks because players are on cost-controlled contracts for their first four seasons.

