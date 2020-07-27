Adam Silver 'Cautiously Optimistic' NBA's Restart Is 'On the Right Track'

David Banks/Associated Press

Small issues aside, the NBA's "bubble" idea has gone about as ideally as possible. The latest round of COVID-19 testing had zero positives, a sign the social distancing and isolation protocols the NBA put into place are working.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has grown "cautiously optimistic" about the league being able to pull off its seeding and playoff games without incident.

"From my standpoint, it's going very well, and I'm cautiously optimistic that we're on the right track," Silver told Marc Stein of the New York Times. "But I also recognize what we're doing has not been done before, and the competition is just beginning. The real test will come when players are commingling, playing basketball without masks and without physical distancing."

