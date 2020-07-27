Adam Silver 'Cautiously Optimistic' NBA's Restart Is 'On the Right Track'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Small issues aside, the NBA's "bubble" idea has gone about as ideally as possible. The latest round of COVID-19 testing had zero positives, a sign the social distancing and isolation protocols the NBA put into place are working.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has grown "cautiously optimistic" about the league being able to pull off its seeding and playoff games without incident.  

"From my standpoint, it's going very well, and I'm cautiously optimistic that we're on the right track," Silver told Marc Stein of the New York Times. "But I also recognize what we're doing has not been done before, and the competition is just beginning. The real test will come when players are commingling, playing basketball without masks and without physical distancing."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Adam Silver thinks the NBA restart is ‘going very well’: ‘Cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track’ (NY Times)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    1 Reason Every NBA Contender Can Win the Title

    @AndrewDBailey looks at every contender's key to a championship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Reason Every NBA Contender Can Win the Title

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Michelle Obama to Speak in Orlando

    Former first lady will speak to NBA players about the importance of voting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michelle Obama to Speak in Orlando

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pat Bev Returns to Orlando

    Patrick Beverley has returned to the NBA campus after leaving for a family emergency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pat Bev Returns to Orlando

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report