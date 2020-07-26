Kyler Murray Debuts, Myles Garrett Falls on NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2020

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Kyler Murray is the 90th-best player in the NFL.

At least according to his peers.

Players 100 through 71 in the NFL Network top 100 players for 2020 were revealed Sunday. The rest of the list, which was voted on by current NFL players, will be announced Monday and Tuesday.

Last year, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the No. 1 player, while New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack rounded out the top three.

Here is a look at the start of this year's list.

100. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

99. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

98. Brandon Brooks, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

97. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

96. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

95. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

94. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

93. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

92. Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

91. Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons

90. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

89. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

88. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

87. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

86. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

85. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

84. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

83. Eric Kendricks, MLB, Minnesota Vikings

82. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints

81. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

80. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

79. Calais Campbell, DE, Baltimore Ravens

78. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

77. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

76. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

75. Earl Thomas, S, Baltimore Ravens

74. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

73. Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

72. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

71. Jurrell Casey, DE, Denver Broncos

While quarterbacks like Murray and Josh Allen immediately jump out on the list, one of the most notable developments was the fall Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz took compared to last year's list.

The veteran was No. 40 on the 2019 list but fell to 85 this year despite a solid showing in a season that saw the Eagles deal with a number of injuries but still win the NFC East at 9-7. Ertz finished the year with 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

He led Philadelphia by a wide margin in all three stats even though he was better in 2018 with 116 catches for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ertz wasn't the only one to fall, as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dropped from No. 49 to No. 80 after playing just 10 games in 2019 because of a suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's helmet.

While Ertz and Garrett fell, Murray made his debut after living up to the hype as the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft.

The Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller won Offensive Rookie of the Year as a dual-threat playmaker who completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as someone who never hesitated to make plays with his legs whenever the pocket broke down or an opportunity presented itself.

Things could get even better for Murray this time around considering the Cardinals traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this past offseason.

Hopkins is one of the best pass-catchers in the league who will surely be included later on the list and figures to work well with veteran Larry Fitzgerald. Between Hopkins working free on the outside and coming down with contested catches to Fitzgerald showing off his Hall of Fame-quality hands and veteran craftiness, Murray will have plenty of chances to rack up the points in 2020.

Look for him to do just that.