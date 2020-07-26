Call of Duty 2020: Toronto Ultra's Top Plays, Prize Money

Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press

The final event of the Call of Duty League regular season, the Toronto Home Series, went all the way to a Game 5, Round 11, in what defined matches all weekend: Search and Destroy. Upending a stacked bracket, topped by the league's best four teams, the hometown, middle-tier Toronto Ultra shocked everyone and clutched out a chip.

Not only do the Ultra win their first event, not only did caster Maven have to douse himself in maple syrup to commemorate the win, but this also caps off a three-event run that pushed Toronto up from 12th in the standings to seventh—cementing a seed in the winners' bracket for the CDL Playoffs.

That's huge, as now the Ultra are granted a safety blanket in the event of a loss this postseason. Being in winners' means that, should they lose a match before the CDL Championship, they'll move to the losers' bracket instead of being eliminated, essentially granting an extra life in their quest for the league's $1.5 million, first-place prize purse.

Group Play

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Friday, July 24

Minnesota Rokkr 0-3 Atlanta FaZe

Dallas Empire 3-2 Florida Mutineers

Seattle Surge 1-3 Chicago Huntsmen

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 2-3 Toronto Ultra

Saturday, July 25

Dallas Empire 0-3 Atlanta FaZe

Toronto Ultra 3-2 Chicago Huntsmen

Florida Mutineers 3-1 Minnesota Rokkr

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-0 Seattle Surge

Florida Mutineers 0-3 Dallas Empire

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-1 Chicago Huntsmen

Finals Bracket

Sunday, July 26

Toronto Ultra 3-1 Dallas Empire

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 0-3 Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta FaZe 2-3 Toronto Ultra

All weekend, it was Cammy who set Toronto's tone. An absolute menace on the sniper, the Scottish professional dominated every SND for the Ultra and granted his team unrelenting confidence.

And that confidence granted by Cammy's play segued directly into success, as evidenced by one specific play from the event's Grand Finals. Facing the league's strongest team and No. 1 seed, Atlanta, at 2-2 of a first-to-six tiebreaking Game 5 SND round, Toronto's veteran, Methodz, played with ice in his veins and pulled off the notorious ninja defuse against all odds.

Of course, FaZe rallied back and pushed it to Round 11, where majormaniak and Priestahh negated a scary 2 v. 3 in Toronto's favor and turned it into a 2 v. 1 for themselves. Unbothered, Methodz clutched it out for Toronto.

Now, Toronto has until August 20 to prepare for the first round of the CDL Playoffs. With millions of dollars on the line and every other team in the league now scouting their gameplay, the Ultra have a chance to prove this shocking weekend was no fluke.