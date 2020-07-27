NBA Draft 2020: Mock Predictions for LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and More

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

If there's one thing we know about the 2020 NBA draft—aside from its new scheduled date of October 16—it's that uncertainty is prevalent, even early in Round 1.

While prospects such as LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are all considered potential No. 1 picks, none are considered sure things or necessarily even "safe" prospects. This is why many teams likely to land near the top of the draft order may be interested in trading down.

"Plus, Ball, Edwards and Wiseman aren't easy fits for everyone," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.

The question, of course, is whether these teams will be able to find someone willing to move up. And Ball will be the key to getting a deal done, as Wasserman noted.

"The belief is that if teams are looking to move up, it will be a franchise trying to land Ball," he wrote. The New York Knicks are assumed to be interested in him. The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic would also make sense as teams with needs for a passer and assets to trade."

At the same time, Wiseman could fall out of the lottery range entirely.

"He could slip to the Nos. 5-9 range," one NBA executive said, per Wasserman.

Here, we'll examine what the first round could look like if both of these potential scenarios happen to unfold.

2020 NBA Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Chicago Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (projected trade)

3. New Orleans Pelicans: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

4. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. Golden State Warriors: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

9. Atlanta Hawks: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv (projected trade)

10. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

11. Phoenix Suns: Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC

12. San Antonio Spurs: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

22. Philadelphia 76rs (from OKC): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

26. Boston Celtics: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

28. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Grant Riller, PG, Charleston

*Records and a spin of Tankathon's Lottery Simulator used to determine draft order.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

In this simulation, the Minnesota Timberwolves land the No. 1 pick in the draft. While there isn't a consensus top pick for them to take, Georgia's Anthony Edwards is a player with enough upside to warrant the best-player-available label.

"On the surface, he is everything that any NBA team could want out of guard prospect. At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, he is an explosive athlete with the ability to completely take over games offensively," Yahoo Sports' Rob Dauster wrote.

While Edwards' shot selection is a bit of a concern—he shot just 29.4 percent from 3-point range despite possessing fantastic mechanics—his offensive tools could be too tough for Minnesota to ignore.

A backcourt consisting of Edwards and D'Angelo Russell could be both exciting for Minnesota fans and difficult for opposing squads to handle. If the Timberwolves are willing to bet on upside, the 18-year-old makes a lot of sense here.

2. Chicago Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (projected trade)

Here's where things could get interesting. As Wasserman mentioned, teams could be interested in moving up to land Ball—and the Chicago Bulls could be one of those intrigued teams.

Chicago could also be willing to part with veteran talent to make the move. Though Zach LaVine has been mentioned as a player who teams—notably the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, according to SNY's Ian Begley—are interested in, forward Thaddeus Young could be the man on the move.

"According to executives from two other teams, Thad Young, not LaVine, is the player considered most readily available," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago wrote.

Young, 32, could be an intriguing option for the Atlanta Hawks as depth behind John Collins and as insurance in case the team is somehow forced to deal the power forward.

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania (h/t NBA Central) reported in late January that teams were "monitoring" the 22-year-old and getting a feel for Atlanta's asking price.

Whether Young is involved or not, a collection of players and draft picks could be enticing enough for Minnesota to move down, allowing Chicago to land Ball.

3. New Orleans Pelicans: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

While Memphis center James Wiseman could be an intriguing fit for the New Orleans Pelicans, he's a risky pick due to the fact that he played just three college games before being ruled ineligible.

"He's such a wild card, man," one scout said, per Wasserman. "Minimal game film. Poor trend of bigs going early and returning on investment. NBA people are all over the map with him."

Here, Wiseman slides just a bit, and the Pelicans instead scoop up a "safe" prospect in Dayton's Obi Toppin.

"At 22, Toppin is older than most of his counterparts so he might be close to his ceiling. But what's important: how his high motor and highlight-reel dunking translate at the next level," Jeff Zillgitt, Scott Gleeson and Mark Medina wrote for USA Today in a joint mock.

Putting Toppin in the frontcourt alongside rookie phenom Zion Williamson could create a nightmare scenario for opposing defenses.