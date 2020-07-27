Every MLB Team's Young Up-and-Coming Player with the Highest Ceiling

Every MLB Team's Young Up-and-Coming Player with the Highest CeilingJuly 27, 2020
There are players with a decent shot at making it in the big leagues. Within that already rarified group are guys with the potential to be stars.
Let's zero in on the second category and examine each MLB team's up-and-coming young player with the highest ceiling.
This is a subjective exercise, and projecting even the most talented youngsters is a notoriously inexact science. But we're looking for guys who possess the tools and early MiLB and/or MLB results to indicate possible next-level excellence.
To narrow the field, we'll pick from players whose rookie status is intact but who either made their respective team's major league roster on Opening Day or have at least a semi-realistic chance of arriving in The Show this season.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: C Adley Rutschman
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, catcher Adley Rutschman would have had virtually zero chance of debuting with the Baltimore Orioles in 2020 under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions, however, and the 22-year-old backstop was added to the O's 60-player pool.
Most likely he'll sip a cup of coffee at most after slashing .254/.351/.423 in 37 games between the rookie leagues and Single-A last year. But he has the tools to be one of the best backstops in baseball for the rebuilding O's.
Boston Red Sox: SS Jeter Downs
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts trade, Jeter Downs is another player whose big league debut would have likely come in 2021 if things were normal.
He still might have to wait anyway. But the Boston Red Sox could give a look to the 21-year-old, who swatted 24 home runs and stole 24 bases with an .888 OPS between the Dodgers' High-A and Double-A affiliates in 2019. He has the skills to become a 20-20 shortstop at the highest level. Plus, how fun will it be for Sox fans to root for a guy named Jeter?
New York Yankees: RHP Deivi Garcia
Deivi Garcia was in the mix for a spot on the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster but was ultimately optioned to the club's alternate camp. Expect to see the right-hander in pinstripes soon, though.
Garcia rose to Triple-A last season and overall averaged 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 111.1 MiLB frames. He has the arsenal to be an above-average starting pitcher but could also slot in as a late-inning reliever with closer potential.
Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco
Yes, Wander Franco is still just 19 years old. No, he has never played above High-A. But, at the risk of repeating ourselves, this is no ordinary season.
Franco is in the Tampa Bay Rays' 60-player pool. He slashed .327/.398/.487 last season in the minors and could easily have forced his way to Triple-A in 2020 if there was a Triple-A season. He's also the best prospect in baseball by our and many others' estimation. His moment of big league stardom is coming soon.
Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Nate Pearson
Nate Pearson began the season on the Toronto Blue Jays' taxi squad, meaning he's not part of the 30-man roster and his service-time clock will be delayed. But the 23-year-old right-hander is a major part of the Jays' present and future.
Pearson averaged 10.5 K/9 with a 2.30 ERA in 101.2 frames between High-A and Triple-A in 2019. He looked good in spring training and summer camp. He's ready to take on MLB competition and has the stuff to be an ace.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: OF Luis Robert
Luis Robert hit .328 with 32 home runs, 36 stolen bases and a 1.001 OPS between High-A and Triple-A last season and opened 2020 as the Chicago White Sox's starting center fielder.
The 22-year-old Cuban has looked more than ready for the challenge in the early going and has the speed, pop and overall athleticism to join the ranks of the game's best all-around players.
As if to solidify that notion, he smacked the first big league pitch he saw for a 115.8 mph single, the fastest exit velocity for a first hit in the post-2015 Statcast era.
Cleveland Indians: 3B Nolan Jones
Nolan Jones rose from High-A to Double-A in 2019 and posted a .851 OPS in 126 games overall. He is part of Cleveland's 60-player pool, and while he was assigned to the club's alternate camp, he could make his debut in 2020 if a need arises.
He has the tools to be a top-tier offensive contributor, including an advanced hit tool and above-average plate discipline that's helped him post a .409 on-base percentage across four minor league campaigns.
Detroit Tigers: RHP Casey Mize
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Casey Mize was left off the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day roster. But the 23-year-old should be in the big leagues soon.
In 123 innings across two minor league seasons, Mize owns a 2.71 ERA and has averaged 8.8 K/9. He has the stuff and polish to be a front-line starter, including an expansive repertoire that includes a plus slider and splitter. He'll get his shot before long with the rebuilding Tigers.
Kansas City Royals: RHP Brady Singer
A first-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2018, Brady Singer made the 30-man roster out of spring and made his big league debut on Saturday. The 23-year-old was impressive, striking out seven in five innings while allowing two runs against Cleveland.
It was an auspicious start for one of K.C.'s most touted young pitchers and was likely a sign of things to come for a guy who has the advanced stuff and poise to be a No. 1-quality big league starter.
Minnesota Twins: SS Royce Lewis
Royce Lewis hit just .236 with a .290 on-base percentage in 127 games between High-A and Double-A in 2019 but bounced back by slashing .353/.411/.565 in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League.
He looked impressive this spring and appears to be nearly MLB ready. The Minnesota Twins have a deep roster, but don't be shocked if they give Lewis an audition in 2020. Either way, the 21-year-old has the tools to be a star in the middle infield.
American League West
Houston Astros: RHP Forrest Whitley
The Houston Astros left right-hander Forrest Whitley off their initial 30-man roster, but with the news that ace Justin Verlander is out indefinitely with a forearm strain, he could play a key role for the 'Stros in 2020.
The 22-year-old battled some arm issues in 2019 and threw just 59.2 innings overall. But he showcased the bat-missing stuff that makes him a potential ace with 13 K/9. He impressed this spring, and if he continues to refine his command, he could be dominating for Houston soon.
Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell
Outfielder Jo Adell posted an .834 OPS between High-A and Triple-A last season and looked solid in spring and summer camp. The athletic 21-year-old looks ready to join Mike Trout in the Los Angeles Angels outfield.
The Halos left him off the 30-man roster, likely at least in part because of service time considerations. That shouldn't last long. Adell is too talented for the Angels to keep him down, and when he arrives he has 30-30 potential.
Oakland Athletics: LHP Jesus Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo tossed 12 innings with the Oakland A's in 2019 and posted a 1.50 ERA with 16 strikeouts. Prior to that, he posted a 2.53 ERA with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 195.2 MiLB frames spread over three seasons.
He made the A's 30-man roster out of camp and made a strong 2020 debut on Saturday with two strikeouts in a scoreless frame out of the bullpen. He could soon join Oakland's rotation and has the stuff to become the club's ace posthaste.
Texas Rangers: INF Josh Jung
The eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Josh Jung hit .316 with an .831 OPS in 44 games between the rookie leagues and Single-A last season. The 22-year-old also turned heads in camp.
He has an advanced hitting approach and the power to reach 25-30 homers a season in the big leagues, as well as the arm and defensive instincts to stick at third base. The Rangers could absolutely give him a call-up in 2020 and figures to be a significant part of the future in Texas.
Seattle Mariners: OF Jarred Kelenic
Like other players on this list, Jarred Kelenic is in his team's 60-player pool but is no sure bet to debut in 2020.
That said, after slashing .291/.364/.540 with 23 home runs and 20 steals in 117 games across three MiLB levels in 2019, the 20-year-old could tempt the rebuilding Seattle Mariners to at least let him sip a cup of coffee. Either way, he looks like a future star, and one the New York Mets may deeply regret including in the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to Queens.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: OF Cristian Pache
Cristian Pache is a next-level defensive outfielder with Gold Glove potential, and he slashed .277/.340/.462 with 36 doubles, nine triples and 12 home runs in 130 games while rising to Triple-A in 2019.
The 21-year-old is blocked on the Atlanta Braves' outfield depth chart by the trio of Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. If he debuts in 2020, it will likely be a cameo. But Braves fans can begin drooling over the possibility of Pache and Acuna forming one of the most potent outfield duos in the game very soon...and for years to come.
Miami Marlins: RHP Sixto Sanchez
The Miami Marlins have a stacked farm system and several young players knocking on the MLB door. Keep an eye on right-hander Sixto Sanchez, who has a decent shot to debut in 2020.
In 2019, Sanchez posted a 2.53 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 103 innings at Double-A. He has an excellent three-pitch repertoire featuring a fastball, slider and changeup that all profile as plus offerings. He's been compared to Pedro Martinez and should soon be at the top of the rebuilding Marlins rotation.
New York Mets: SS Andres Gimenez
Most of the highest-ceiling youngsters in the New York Mets system (Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Alvarez) are teenagers who are at least a couple of years away from even tasting big leagues.
Shortstop Andres Gimenez doesn't have the highest ceiling on this list, but the 21-year-old showed enough in camp to win a 30-man roster spot and is coming off a superlative showing in the Arizona Fall League in 2019, in which he hit .371 with a .999 OPS in 18 games. If he can build on that success, he could be a key part of the Mets infield.
Philadelphia Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm
Alec Bohm ascended from Single-A to Double-A in 2019 and hit a combined .305 with an .896 OPS. The Philadelphia Phillies didn't place him on their 30-man roster, but a 2020 debut is decidedly in play for the 23-year-old.
Bohm has a disciplined offensive approach and excellent bat speed that should allow him to hit for average and power. His defense remains a work in progress, but his ceiling is that of a top-tier MLB third baseman.
Washington Nationals: 3B Carter Kieboom
Carter Kieboom hit .303 with a .902 OPS at Triple-A in 2019. Now, he's replacing star third baseman Anthony Rendon, who left this winter via free agency.
Clearly, the Washington Nationals have faith in the 22-year-old. And they should. If Kieboom reaches his potential, he could be a high-average hitter with 30-homer pop in the middle of a Nats lineup loaded with young talent, including outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles and shortstop Trea Turner.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: INF/OF Nico Hoerner
Nico Hoerner has the defensive versatility to play the infield and outfield, and he could emerge as a top-notch super-utility player, which is an excellent ceiling.
After playing just 89 career MiLB games between 2018 and 2019 and never rising above Double-A, Hoerner hit .282 with three home runs in a 20-game debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. The 23-year-old made the Opening Day roster and could be a key piece for the Cubs now and in the future.
Cincinnati Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo
After the Cincinnati Reds drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2019, Nick Lodolo opened eyes by striking out 30 in 18.1 innings between the rookie leagues and Single-A.
The 22-year-old was included in the Reds 60-player pool. No one expected him to make the Opening Day roster, but a debut in 2020 isn't out of the question. Despite his limited pro experience, he has a polished arsenal and the stuff to challenge big league hitters right now. Even more excitingly for Cincinnati, he has ace-like potential.
Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Ethan Small
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't loaded with star-quality young talent in their system, but left-hander Ethan Small has the potential to make an impact soon for the Brew Crew.
The Brewers took Small in the first round of the 2019 draft, and he posted a 0.86 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 21 innings between the rookie leagues and Single-A. His fastball sits in the low 90s, but it misses bats, and he complements it with a plus changeup. He was added to the 60-player pool and could have a future in Milwaukee's rotation or as an effective late-inning reliever.
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller
Mitch Keller posted a 3.19 FIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 48 frames with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. He's still technically a rookie, but the Pirates are also likely hoping he can become their ace.
In 539.1 career minor league innings, he owns a 3.12 ERA with 9.4 K/9. If he can build on the positive signs from 2019 and replicate those numbers at the highest level, he could makes the Bucs' hopes a reality as soon as this season.
St. Louis Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson
Dylan Carlson slashed .292/.372/.542 line with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 126 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019. After a strong camp showing, it seemed possible he'd make the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day contingent.
He didn't, and service time might be a factor. But the 21-year-old should be up some time this year. More importantly, he could be a big part of the Cards outfield in the future. He has the speed and pop to profile as a potential 25-25 or even 30-30 player if everything goes right.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Alek Thomas
Alek Thomas went from Single-A to High-A in 2019 and hit .300 with an .829 OPS, 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
The 20-year-old is yet another player who would have had no shot at a big league debut in 2020 before the minor league seasons were wiped out. Even now, the D-backs may wait. But they added Thomas to their 60-player pool, and he has the pop to hit 15 home runs, the speed to swipe 20-plus bases and the defensive instincts to remain in center field, which could make him an All-Star-caliber MLB player.
Colorado Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers hit .350 with a 1.035 OPS at Triple-A in 2019 before making a 25-game debut with the Colorado Rockies that was cut short because of shoulder surgery.
He seemed like a good bet to make the Rox Opening Day roster but was optioned to camp. The 23-year-old should get a chance soon to patrol second base next to shortstop Trevor Story and provide a potentially lethal up-the-middle power attack for Colorado. Given his MiLB stats and the fact he'll play his games at Coors Field, All-Star-level offensive production is more than possible.
Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B Gavin Lux
Gavin Lux posted a 1.028 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019 and made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut, hitting .240 in 23 games and making the Dodgers' division series roster.
He entered camp as the favorite to win the second base job and looked like a contender for National League Rookie of the Year. Instead, he arrived late to camp and was ultimately reassigned to the team's alternate facility. That speedbump aside, the 22-year-old has all the tools to be a star-quality middle infielder and should be back in The Show shortly.
San Diego Padres: LHP MacKenzie Gore
Since the San Diego Padres took him third overall in the 2017 draft, MacKenzie Gore has posted a 2.56 ERA with 12 K/9 over 183 minor league innings. Extrapolate those figures to a big league season and you've got an undisputed ace.
That's exactly what the Friars hope they have in the 21-year-old left-hander, who didn't make the Opening Day roster but could debut with San Diego at some point this year and should soon make a home for himself at the pitcher-friendly Petco Park.
San Francisco Giants: C Joey Bart
When franchise catcher Buster Posey opted out for 2020, it seemed like Joey Bart's moment may have arrived.
The San Francisco Giants left Bart off the 30-man roster (hello, service time), but their top prospect should soon be behind the plate. Bart posted a .824 OPS with 16 home runs between High-A and Double-A in 2019 and has all the tools to become an All-Star backstop. He should take over for Posey full-time after the veteran's current contract with San Francisco expires following the 2021 campaign.
