Every MLB Team's Young Up-and-Coming Player with the Highest Ceiling

1 of 6

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: C Adley Rutschman

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, catcher Adley Rutschman would have had virtually zero chance of debuting with the Baltimore Orioles in 2020 under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions, however, and the 22-year-old backstop was added to the O's 60-player pool.

Most likely he'll sip a cup of coffee at most after slashing .254/.351/.423 in 37 games between the rookie leagues and Single-A last year. But he has the tools to be one of the best backstops in baseball for the rebuilding O's.

Boston Red Sox: SS Jeter Downs

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts trade, Jeter Downs is another player whose big league debut would have likely come in 2021 if things were normal.

He still might have to wait anyway. But the Boston Red Sox could give a look to the 21-year-old, who swatted 24 home runs and stole 24 bases with an .888 OPS between the Dodgers' High-A and Double-A affiliates in 2019. He has the skills to become a 20-20 shortstop at the highest level. Plus, how fun will it be for Sox fans to root for a guy named Jeter?

New York Yankees: RHP Deivi Garcia

Deivi Garcia was in the mix for a spot on the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster but was ultimately optioned to the club's alternate camp. Expect to see the right-hander in pinstripes soon, though.

Garcia rose to Triple-A last season and overall averaged 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 111.1 MiLB frames. He has the arsenal to be an above-average starting pitcher but could also slot in as a late-inning reliever with closer potential.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco

Yes, Wander Franco is still just 19 years old. No, he has never played above High-A. But, at the risk of repeating ourselves, this is no ordinary season.

Franco is in the Tampa Bay Rays' 60-player pool. He slashed .327/.398/.487 last season in the minors and could easily have forced his way to Triple-A in 2020 if there was a Triple-A season. He's also the best prospect in baseball by our and many others' estimation. His moment of big league stardom is coming soon.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Nate Pearson

Nate Pearson began the season on the Toronto Blue Jays' taxi squad, meaning he's not part of the 30-man roster and his service-time clock will be delayed. But the 23-year-old right-hander is a major part of the Jays' present and future.

Pearson averaged 10.5 K/9 with a 2.30 ERA in 101.2 frames between High-A and Triple-A in 2019. He looked good in spring training and summer camp. He's ready to take on MLB competition and has the stuff to be an ace.