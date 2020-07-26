Way-Too-Early MLB Quick Takes on Gerrit Cole, Yoenis Cespedes and More

0 of 10

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season will be short, but not that short. A 60-game slate followed by the expanded, 16-team postseason will give us a lot of baseball.

So, with Opening Day barely in the rearview mirror, we're offering some quick takes on the early action.

Obviously, we can extrapolate only so much from a couple of contests. But after months of waiting for the game to return, forgive us for offering up 10 potentially premature observations from around both leagues.