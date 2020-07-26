Lou Williams Tweets 'Just Enjoy the Memes Lol' Amid Reported Investigation

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams (23) drives toward the basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams isn't going to spend time defending himself amid discussion about his absence from the league's bubble in Orlando.

Williams had an excused absence to leave his team but was photographed at Magic City gentlemen's club:

The league investigated the incident to determine whether he broke protocols, and he will now have to quarantine for 10 days and miss the team's first two seeding games, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of jokes on social media at Williams' expense about visiting a strip club during the pandemic, regardless of his reason for being there. Instead of fighting it, the 33-year-old appears ready to just accept his fate. 

