The 5 Tournament 2020 Results: Semifinals Matchups Set

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dahntay Jones (30) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Sacramento beat New York on Saturday to claim the No. 1 seed for The 5 Tournament semifinals, which tip off Monday in Las Vegas.

Sacramento and Texas entered the final round of games with identical 3-1 records, but Sacramento owned the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of its 89-73 victory on Wednesday. Miami could've set up a three-way tie for first but suffered its second defeat on Saturday at the hands of Toronto.

          

The 5 Tournament Results, July 25

Texas 94, Chicago 90

Toronto 95, Miami 69

Sacramento 93, New York 81

             

The 5 Tournament Semifinals

No. 1 Sacramento vs. No. 4 Miami

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Toronto

           

Dahntay Jones went off for Sacramento to guarantee itself top spot. He had 35 points on 13-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Amir Johnson was one of three Sacramento players to finish with 15 points.

New York ended The 5 Tournament as the only winless squad, with Saturday's result dropping the team to 0-5.

Toronto connected on 11 three-pointers as it blew out Miami. Patrick O'Bryant was 4-of-10 from beyond the arc en route to a 21-point night.

Jamario Moon also stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 15 boards and seven assists.

Nate Robinson's 35 points weren't enough to bring Chicago its second win, which wouldn't have been enough to punch a ticket to the semifinals anyway. 

Derrick Byars cut Chicago's deficit to two points with 52 seconds remaining before Mo Charlo hit a jumper to make it a four-point game. Robinson missed a three-pointer on Chicago's next possession, and Byars turned the ball over after collecting the rebound.

Chicago had no answer for James White, whose 42 points led all scorers on the day.

