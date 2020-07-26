Don King: 'Shock and Amazement' to Hear About Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Mike Tyson is back in the ring and even his former promoter Don King was surprised by the news.

"It was a shock and amazement to me," King told TMZ Sports.

Tyson, 54, is set to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition on Sept. 12, according to Steve Kim of ESPN.

"They both are remarkable fighters and Mike as you know was legendary," King said of the upcoming bout.

Both Tyson and Jones are considered among the best boxers of their generation, although Tyson hasn't fought in 15 years and is even further removed from his prime as the heavyweight champion.

Tyson had previously sued King for $100 million, later reaching a settlement, but King told TMZ he has buried the hatchet with the superstar.