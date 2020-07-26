Mike Ditka: 'If You Can't Respect Our National Anthem, Get the Hell out Of' USA

Former Chicago Bears tight end and Pro Football Hall of fame head coach Mike Ditka waits for an unveiling ceremony outside Soldier Field of statues honoring George Halas and Walter Payton Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka discussed his thoughts on players kneeling during the national anthem with TMZ Sports (starts at 1:55):

"If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country," he said. "That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old fashioned, so I'm only going to say what I feel."

This form of protest began in 2016 with Colin Kaepernick and has gained steam following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed while in police custody May 25.

"You don't protest against the flag, and you don't protest against this country who's given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen," Ditka added. "So, I don't want to hear all the crap."

   

    

