MLB Opening Weekend 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Saturday

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Saturday’s MLB slate opened jam-packed with action, as games began starting at 1 p.m. ET wit the Brewers-Cubs second matchup and ending at 9:10 p.m. ET with the second Diamondbacks-Padres faceoff.

Most teams played the second game in their respective series, with multiple teams—such as the Brewers, Orioles, White Sox, Phillies, Rockies, Blue Jays, and Braves—tying it up headed into the third and final game.

We saw another round of high-scoring games, with eight of the winning teams notching at least six runs to beat their opponents. And, after a one-day hiatus, the defending champions came back to hand the Yankees a crushing loss.

Take a look at all of Saturday’s scores—including each team’s top performer—and a short analysis of a few of the most interesting games on the day.

Saturday Scores and Team’s Top Performer

Brewers 8, Cubs 3

Lorenzo Cain (MIL): 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R

Kyle Schwarber (CHI): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Orioles 7, Red Sox 2

Hanser Alberto (BAL): 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R

Martin Perez (BOS): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 K, 2 BB, L (0-1)

White Sox 10, Twins 3

Leury Garcia (CWS): 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R

Nelson Cruz (MIN): 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

Cardinals 9, Pirates 1

Paul Goldschmidt (STL): 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

Trevor Williams (PIT): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB, L (0-1)

Rays 4, Blue Jays 1

Brandon Lowe (TB): 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R

Matt Shoemaker (TOR): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 4 K, 2 BB

Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Phil Gosselin (PHI): 3-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Miguel Rojas (MIA): 2-for3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Rockies 3, Rangers 2

Jon Gray (COL): 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 3 BB

Mike Minor (TEX): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 6 K, 1 BB

Astros 7, Mariners 2

Yuli Gurriel (HOU): 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Kyle Lewis (SEA): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Giants 5, Dodgers 4

Mike Yastrzemski (SF): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R

Justin Turner (LAD): 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Braves 5, Mets 3 (10 Innings)

Adam Duvall (ATL): 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

Amed Rosario (NYM): 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Angels 4, Athletics 1

Dylan Bundy (LAA): 6.2 IP, 3 H, 7 K, W (1-0)

Sean Manaea (OAK): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 K, L (0-1)

Tigers 6, Reds 4

Austin Romine (DET): 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Joey Votto (CIN): 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Royals 3, Indians 2

Brady Singer (KC): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 7 K, 2 BB

Mike Clevinger (CLE): 7.0 IP, 4 H, 6 K

Nationals 9, Yankees 2

Victor Robles (WAS): 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R

Giancarlo Stanton (NYY): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 1

Wil Myers (SD): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

Starling Marte (ARI): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

After a high-scoring affair on Friday saw the Twins come out on top in a 10-5 win over the White Sox, Chicago evened the series with a commanding 10-3 win on Saturday.

The teams each scored five runs between the first two innings of Friday’s competition, before Minnesota ran away with it in the seventh. On Saturday, however, neither team could find a rhythm at the plate to start the game—going three-and-out, plus one walk in the first, through the first 2.5 innings.

Chicago got one run on the board from a Yoan Moncada double in the third, and then exploded in the bottom of the fifth with four runs. Leury Garcia, Edwin Encarnacion, and Eloy Jimenez all hit homers—with Encarnacion hitting a two-run blast—to make up all four runs.

“It’s definitely not a White Sox lineup of 2019 where you can come in here and face three, four, five good hitters and then kind of cruise through the rest of the lineup,” Twins reliever Zack Littell, who gave up the three home runs, said to Star Tribune.

The White Sox then finished the Twins off in the bottom of the seventh, scoring another four to put them up 10-3. Garcia was the offensive star on the day, hitting another bomb to bring in three runs and shut Minnesota out one and for all.

Dallas Keuchel got the win for Chicago, giving up just two runs on three hits through 5.1 innings and only fanning one.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

Saturday’s Mets-Braves game was a great example of how the new extra innings rule can be a huge advantage.

Atlanta took an early lead in the second off an Adam Duvall long ball, which New York didn’t catch up to until a two-run fifth inning gave them a slight advantage.

Marcell Ozuna may have made himself a new fan favorite by coming in incredibly clutch for the Braves in the top of the ninth, with a two-out homer off of closer Edwin Diaz that tied it up and forced extras.

“We’re always being positive, fighting for every single pitch, every single out,” Ozuna said, according to Atlanta Journal Consitution. “We’re always looking for something to do damage. Yesterday was the first day and we couldn’t (get it done). Today was a good day that we could come back and do some damage.”

Before Ozuna stepped up to the plate, Diaz had looked good, and was “poised to convert saves in consecutive games for the first time since 2018,” per ESPN. But, Mets manager added, "I'm not concerned. It's one outing. We like how Diaz has been throwing the ball."

Now, here’s where it got even more interesting.

After a slow nine innings, the teams heated up in the tenth. The Braves came out swinging with a Dansby Swanson single that immediately scored a run—since the new rule has teams starting with a runner on second.

The Braves scored two more to give them a commanding three-run lead before the Mets took Hunter Strickland off the mound. Dominic Smith was able to get one back for New York, but it wasn’t enough, resulting in an Atlanta extra innings win.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees

The defending MLB champions had a rough season opener, falling to the Yankees 4-1 on Thursday to start the condensed season off on a loss.

Not only did they lose young star Juan Soto to the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday, but they then had to sideline Stephen Strasburg—who was lined up to pitch on Saturday night—earlier in the day due to a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

However, even without the World Series MVP, the Nationals came back with a vengeance to take an early lead Saturday evening that they never gave up, tying the series with a 9-2 win.

Victor Robles started Washington off with a two-RBI double, and followed it up with a homer in his next at bat in the fourth inning.

Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera also had a great showing for the Nationals, going 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo blast. Michael Taylor also added an eighth-inning blast that put the nail in the Yankees’ coffin.

Despite not having a great offensive showing on Saturday, New York’s Giancarlo Stanton showed his power at the plate, crushing a 483-foot homer—that clocked in at 121 mph—to score the Yankees’ second run. He was also the only one of his teammates to have more than one hit on the day.