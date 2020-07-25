Bears Trade Rumors: TE Adam Shaheen Flipped to Dolphins for 2021 6th-Round Pick

Blake Schuster
July 25, 2020

The Chicago Bears are parting ways with another tight end.

ProFootballTalk reports the Bears are sending 25-year-old Adam Shaheen to the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2021. 

Chicago will still have seven tight ends on its roster once the deal is completed. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed a deal was in place. 

In 27 career games, Shaheen recorded 26 receptions on 33 targets for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He made seven starts for the Bears in 2017 after the club drafted him No. 45 overall that year out of Ashland University. 

Shaheen joins a Dolphins position group that already features Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Chandler Cox and Michael Roberts. 

The Bears went searching for a new tight end this offseason, signing Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million deal and drafting Notre Dame product Cole Kmet with its first pick in the NFL draft (No. 43 overall), leaving the team with a bit of a logjam on the roster. 

Chicago is also still carrying Demetrius Harris, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Eric Saubert after previously cutting Trey Burton earlier in April two years into a four-year contract. 

