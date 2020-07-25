Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame Member, Dies at Age 81

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

NASCAR Hall of Famer Maurice Petty, brother of Richard, has died at the age of 81.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France issued a statement about Petty on Saturday:

"The 'Chief' was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history. He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple 'behind-the-scenes' roles, doing whatever it took to help deliver his cars to Victory Lane. On behalf of the France family, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of Maurice Petty, a true NASCAR giant."

Maurice co-founded Petty Enterprises with Richard and their father, Lee Petty. He began his career in racing as a driver in 26 races over five seasons on the NASCAR Cup Series from 1960 to 1964.

After leaving driving behind, Petty found tremendous success as an engine builder and occasional crew chief. He helped guide his family to 198 race victories and seven Cup championships.

Maurice was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2011 and NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.