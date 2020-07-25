Patrick Mahomes '100%' Supports NBA Players Advocating for Breonna Taylor

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has offered his support for NBA players standing up for social justice ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Florida.

According to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, Mahomes said Saturday that he is "100 percent" in "full support of everything that they are doing to help the efforts with Breonna Taylor and everything they're doing with the Black Lives Matter movement."

Mahomes added: "They're doing a great job of being examples of going back and being with the sport they love, but also staying with the movement and not letting their love for the sport affect their mind and motivations of supporting the movement."

The NBA has placed "Black Lives Matter" decals on its courts in Orlando and has given players clearance to wear pre-approved social justice messages on their jerseys for the remainder of the season.

Many high-profile players have spoken out against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality in the wake of the killings of Taylor, George Floyd and several other Black people in acts of police violence recently.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted last week that he's "so sorry this is taking so long" with regard to getting justice for Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment at the age of 26 in March. Police obtained a warrant because of suspicion that an alleged drug dealer was receiving packages at her apartment.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, allegedly fired shots at police after they entered the apartment, and Taylor was killed when police returned fire.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Floyd said he couldn't breathe several times.

While no arrests have been made in the Taylor case, Chauvin was fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao—were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting.

The NBA has already held scrimmages in Orlando, but the return to regular-season basketball is set for July 30 when the Utah Jazz will face the New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers.