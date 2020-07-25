Storm, Liberty Players Head to Locker Rooms for Anthem Ahead of WNBA Opener

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Prior to the WNBA season-opening game between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty on Saturday, the players returned to the locker rooms during the playing of the national anthem:

Additionally, Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon dedicated the season to the late Breonna Taylor, and Storm star Breanna Stewart announced the teams would observe a 26-second moment of silence, which was symbolic of Taylor's age when she died:

Taylor was shot and killed by police in March when they entered her Louisville apartment after receiving a warrant due to suspicion that an alleged drug dealer used the apartment to receive packages.

Many athletes have spoken out about wanting justice for Taylor, especially since the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

While no arrests have been made in the Taylor case, the officer responsible for killing Floyd by kneeling on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes—Derek Chauvin—was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The other three officers on the scene—Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao—were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting.

On July 17, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted, "I'm so sorry this is taking so long," with regard to getting justice for Taylor.

The killings of Floyd, Taylor and several other Black people at the hands of police led to widespread protests against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality.

The WNBA, NBA and MLB all have "Black Lives Matter" represented on their courts or fields of play, and the leagues have been supportive of players demonstrating to protest against systemic racism.

The Storm vs. the Liberty is the first game of the 2020 WNBA season, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. All WNBA games will take place inside a bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Every WNBA team will play 22 regular-season games this season, and Saturday's meeting between the Storm and Liberty was the first on the schedule.

The Storm are one of the most successful franchises in WNBA history, with three championships, while the Liberty could be the team of the future because of the presence of rookie No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu.