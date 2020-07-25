White House Eases Travel Restrictions for Foreign PGA Tour Players Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

A United State Marine holds the flag from the 9th hole during the The McGladrey Classic military appreciation day on the first round of PGA Tour golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012 in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)
Stephen Morton/Associated Press

The White House informed PGA Tour players and caddies from outside the United States they no longer face a mandatory 14-day quarantine before entering the country for a tournament.

Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel reported the update Saturday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

