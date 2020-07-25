White House Eases Travel Restrictions for Foreign PGA Tour Players Amid COVID-19

White House Eases Travel Restrictions for Foreign PGA Tour Players Amid COVID-19July 25, 2020
Stephen Morton/Associated Press
The White House informed PGA Tour players and caddies from outside the United States they no longer face a mandatory 14-day quarantine before entering the country for a tournament.
Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel reported the update Saturday.
