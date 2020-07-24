Adrian Wojnarowski: 'I Regretted' Sending 'F--k You' Email to Sen. Josh Hawley

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Back from a two-week suspension, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski opened up to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post about the events that put him on the sideline.

"I regretted sending that email," Wojnarowski said of the "f--k you" email to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. "I have not made a habit of doing that, but I sent that one, and I regret it."

Wojnarowski sent the email to the Republican senator after Hawley sent a letter to Commissioner Adam Silver that criticized the league's relationship with China. Hawley then tweeted the correspondence from the reporter, leading to an apology from Wojnarowski and a punishment from his outlet.

Wojnarowski said he understood the suspension and that he left ESPN "no choice" but to respond with consequences for his actions. He noted that taking focus away from the company and letting his colleagues down was "difficult to come to grips with" as the interaction went public.

He added:

"I'm far more comfortable reporting the news, trying to break the news than being the news. I take pride in always letting the story be the news and letting the league be the news. My action caused me to be the news, and I regret that.

[...]

"I wasn't reporting. I wasn't in a position to report stories or to chase them down. I wasn’t chasing them down. I don't like the feeling of it. I don't ever want to be in that position again. I always want to be somebody that they can count on to be productive. I want to get back to that."

When his suspension ended Friday, Wojnarowski returned by breaking the news that Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis was leaving the NBA bubble in Florida with a serious foot injury.

With more than a year left on his contract, the reporter told the Post that he doesn't have any plans of leaving ESPN anytime soon.

"To me, I have the best job in the world at the only place I want to do it at," Wojnarowski said.