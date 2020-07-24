Kyle Hendricks Throws 3-Hit Gem as Cubs Beat Brewers 3-0 in Season Opener

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs began the 2020 season on a high note Friday with a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in a showdown between two teams vying for supremacy in the National League Central.

Ian Happ launched a two-run homer in his first at-bat to give the Cubs a 2-0 advantage. Kyle Hendricks, making his first Opening Day start, turned in a strong performance for new manager David Ross.

With at least four teams expected to compete for the division title this year, the Cubs need to get off to a fast start as they look to return to the postseason following last year's disappointing 84-78 record.

Notable Player Stats

Kyle Hendricks (CHI): 9 IP, 3 H, 9 K

Ian Happ (CHI): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Anthony Rizzo (CHI): 1-2, HR, BB

Brandon Woodruff (MIL): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Orlando Arcia (MIL): 3-3

Christian Yelich (MIL): 0-4, 2 K

Kyle Hendricks Rewards David Ross' Faith with Stellar Performance

Ross decided to go with Hendricks, instead of Jon Lester or Yu Darvish, for practical reasons.

"He was up to 75 pitches the other day," Ross told reporters July 16 after Hendricks made an intrasquad start. "He's further along than any of our starters, and it just makes sense for the work that he's put in and his resume as well as he's the one that's ready."

Hendricks wasted no time in proving his skipper right with a complete-game shutout. The only hits he allowed were three singles to shortstop Orlando Arcia.

The major question mark for the Cubs this season is their pitching. Lester is 36 years old and allowed a National League-high 205 hits with a 4.46 ERA in 2019. Jose Quintana is starting the year on the injured list with a thumb ailment.

If the Cubs are going to reach their potential, Hendricks and Darvish will have to carry the rotation. Hendricks passed his first test with flying colors and may have asserted himself as the ace of the staff in the process.

Rough Start Shouldn't Discourage High-Powered Brewers

There might be some panic from Brewers fans based on Friday's result, especially when factoring in Christian Yelich's struggles leading up to the start of the regular season.

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Yelich went 4-for-34 with 16 strikeouts in spring training and summer camp.

"The last couple of days, I finally started feeling a little bit better," the 2018 NL MVP said, per McCalvy. "I made progress every day. The results really weren't there, but it felt like the comfort level was starting to come back. Hopefully, we got it all figured out before Opening Day. The homer made it there right at the buzzer."

The homer Yelich referenced came in Milwaukee's 5-3 exhibition win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. On Friday, he did some damage to the Wrigley Field scoreboard during batting practice before the game:

And though this is a unique MLB season that will be more of a sprint than the traditional marathon, there will be the same daily standout performances by certain players.

If nothing else, the Brewers can take comfort in the fact that their No. 9 hitter made history by recording all three of their hits:

Another encouraging sign for the Brewers was the start by Brandon Woodruff. The 27-year-old's only big mistake was the two-run homer to Happ. Otherwise, he was effective for each of his five innings.

Like the Cubs', Milwaukee's ceiling will be determined by its starting pitching. The rotation isn't a deep group with Woodruff expected to carry a heavy burden. His first outing indicated he can live up to the task of being a potential Game 1 playoff starter.

What's Next?

The Brewers and Cubs have a quick turnaround for their second game of the series at Wrigley Field with a 1:05 ET start scheduled for Saturday.