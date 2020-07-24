Patriots' Cam Newton Posts Workout Video with YouTuber Logan Paul

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 24, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton found himself a workout partner just in time for training camp to open. 

The newest quarterback for the New England Patriots threw passes with YouTube star Logan Paul on UCLA's campus in early July, posting a video to show the skill required in his workouts. 

"Everybody think they an athlete," Newton says (h/t TMZ). "But real athletes come out when you're doing certain things athletically that you're not used to doing."

Paul was a Cleveland Plain Dealer All-Star linebacker in 2012 at Westlake High School in Ohio. He also recorded 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns as a running back. Yet that's hardly the same as stepping onto the same field as a former NFL MVP like Newton. 

Still, the YouTuber seemed to hold his own, running a few different routes and earning praise from Newton on a 35-yard post route.

"He shocked himself on that one," Newton said with a smile. "I'm pretty sure." 

