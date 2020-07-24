NBA Teams Reportedly Plan to Kneel During National Anthem on Opening Night

NBA Teams Reportedly Plan to Kneel During National Anthem on Opening NightJuly 24, 2020
Joel Auerbach/Associated Press
When the NBA season resumes starting on July 30, players intend to kneel during the national anthem.
Per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the eight teams staying at the Gran Destino Tower—the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat—had a meeting to discuss kneeling when play restarts.
"One of the first on-court actions will be kneeling opening night," a player told Turner.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
