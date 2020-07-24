NBA Teams Reportedly Plan to Kneel During National Anthem on Opening Night

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

A rack of NBA Spading basketballs sit at mid court prior to the start of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Mavericks 105-99. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

When the NBA season resumes starting on July 30, players intend to kneel during the national anthem. 

Per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the eight teams staying at the Gran Destino Tower—the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat—had a meeting to discuss kneeling when play restarts. 

"One of the first on-court actions will be kneeling opening night," a player told Turner. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

Related

    @BR_NBA's Top 50 Teams of All Time

    Do the 2016-17 Warriors top the 1995-96 Bulls? See our rankings and let the debate begin 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA's Top 50 Teams of All Time

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Fans to Appear on Videoboards in Bubble

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fans to Appear on Videoboards in Bubble

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks, Nets Looking at LaVine

    Both teams have done 'background work' on Bulls star for the possibility that Chicago listens to trade offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks, Nets Looking at LaVine

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Austin Rivers Leaves Bubble

    Rockets guard leaves Orlando due to an urgent family matter, expects to return this weekend

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Austin Rivers Leaves Bubble

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report