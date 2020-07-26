Sasha Banks vs. Asuka vs. Bayley: Who Has the Brightest Future on WWE Raw?

0 of 4

WWE

WWE finds itself in an incredibly lucky situation: Even with Becky Lynch gone, it has more than one top Superstar capable of carrying the company.

Talk about a good problem to have. WWE has Raw champion Asuka, an NXT legend and one of the best in the business. It has Smackdown champ Bayley, finally freed of her goody two-shoes ways and doing amazing things. And then there's Banks, arguably the company's biggest Superstar able to capitalize on the audience-less era.

So the question boils down to a simple one without a simple answer: Who has the brightest future on Raw, WWE's flagship program? All three have great claims, though only one figures to emerge the winner.