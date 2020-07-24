Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Announce Birth of Son Win

Joy Asico/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced the birth of their second child, a son named Win Harrison Wilson, on Friday:

The latest addition to the family was born Thursday.

Their first child, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, was born in April 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship.

Wilson discussed his new perspective after Sienna's birth three years ago:

"I think more than anything when you see family, have your own family and it continues to grow, you know it's a special thing. I don't just play for my family I've had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and just playing for my teammates and trying to do everything I can to be the very best I can possibly be. I'm just truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time."

The 31-year-old Ohio native will once again be among the NFL's top MVP candidates when the 2020 season gets underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Training camp is scheduled to open Tuesday and the Seahawks' first regular-season game is slated to take place Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, though the league and players' union remain in discussions about how to handle the campaign amid the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation.

Wilson and Ciara were married in July 2016.