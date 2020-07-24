Tiger Woods Withdraws from WGC-FedEx Invitational to Prep for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks toward the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiger Woods announced Friday that he will not play in next week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Woods wrote on Twitter that he is sitting out the tournament because he is "doing what I think is best to prepare me for the PGA Championship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs."

The 2020 PGA Championship will be held Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

      

