Tiger Woods Withdraws from WGC-FedEx Invitational to Prep for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods announced Friday that he will not play in next week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Woods wrote on Twitter that he is sitting out the tournament because he is "doing what I think is best to prepare me for the PGA Championship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs."

The 2020 PGA Championship will be held Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

