NBA Layoff Will Help These 5 Teams Most in Orlando

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Celtics don't have the deepest bench or the strongest rotation at center, so they need to squeeze everything they can from their key contributors (the five starters and Marcus Smart).

That's why this four-month break is good for the collective, even if it disrupted a nuclear run from Jayson Tatum (29.5 points on 48.3/46.6/74.7 shooting over his final 15 outings). The more important development was giving Kemba Walker time to rest his left knee.

He missed six of the team's 10 games after the All-Star break with knee soreness and shot an abysmal 30.5 percent in the four he played. He's still not back to where he needs to be (he was held out of Friday's scrimmage), but if he can get fully stretched out before the postseason, that could be the key in Boston becoming a full-fledged contender, as NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely observed:

"While the Celtics have shown no signs of grave concern about Walker's health, it is without question the biggest uncertainty with this team right now. Walker is more than just a key player; he's a difference-maker whose status could very well mean the difference between a deep playoff run or a quick, disappointing end to the season."

Despite having multiple stars on the roster, the Celtics still manage to make their whole better than the sum of their parts. They're the East's only team with top-five efficiency ranks on offense and defense, which highlights how they can climb. But they need Walker to help lead the charge.

As dominant as Tatum looked, he's still just a 22-year-old who averaged 15.2 points in last year's playoffs. Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward can help lead the offense in spurts, too, but they don't consistently wow with volume. Everything works in tandem, and Walker's shooting and shot-creation are key parts of the recipe.

If he winds up healthy after all this, the restart will be worth the wait for the Shamrocks.