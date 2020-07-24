Formula 1 Cancels US, Mexican, Brazilian Grand Prix Races Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec.1, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Formula 1 announced on Friday that it will not run the U.S., Mexican and Brazilian Grand Prix races because of concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to BBC's Andrew Benson, those races will be replaced by races in Europe. F1 will instead run at Nurburgring in Germany, Imola in Italy and Portimao in Portugal.

The U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, had been scheduled for Oct. 23, the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City for Oct. 30 and the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo for Nov. 13.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team

    This is going to be a bizarre season, so let's get weird 😏

    Featured logo
    Featured

    1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Complete MLB Season Preview 🔮

    Anything could happen in this shortened season. Here's @BR_MLB's predictions 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Complete MLB Season Preview 🔮

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Superstar Power Rankings 📈

    How all 30 teams' biggest stars stack up for 2020

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB Superstar Power Rankings 📈

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: 76ers ✍️

    Sources: Joel Embiid is in prime condition for the NBA restart after working out in a home gym most of the shutdown ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: 76ers ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report