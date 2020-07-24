Formula 1 Cancels US, Mexican, Brazilian Grand Prix Races Amid COVID-19

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Formula 1 announced on Friday that it will not run the U.S., Mexican and Brazilian Grand Prix races because of concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to BBC's Andrew Benson, those races will be replaced by races in Europe. F1 will instead run at Nurburgring in Germany, Imola in Italy and Portimao in Portugal.

The U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, had been scheduled for Oct. 23, the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City for Oct. 30 and the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo for Nov. 13.

