Ron Rivera: Washington 'Not Close' to Decision on New Name; Will Keep Colors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera revealed Friday that the organization choosing a new nickname isn't imminent.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Rivera suggested that the franchise is taking its time when it comes to settling on a name:

Rivera also divulged that the team will continue to don its burgundy-and-gold color scheme:

It was announced July 13 that Washington was officially ditching its old nickname because it was offensive to Native Americans. As a temporary replacement, Washington announced Thursday that it is now known as the Washington Football Team.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Jamal Adams Calls Out Gase

    Jets safety told NY Daily News that Gase isn’t the ‘right leader’ to ‘reach the Promised Land’: ‘He doesn’t address the team’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Calls Out Gase

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Optimism Is Building' NFL, NFLPA Will Reach Agreement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Optimism Is Building' NFL, NFLPA Will Reach Agreement

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Still Negotiating Salary Cap, Opt-Outs, Camp Details

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Still Negotiating Salary Cap, Opt-Outs, Camp Details

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Could Delay Camp Start Without Financial Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Could Delay Camp Start Without Financial Deal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report