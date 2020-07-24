Ron Rivera: Washington 'Not Close' to Decision on New Name; Will Keep Colors

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera revealed Friday that the organization choosing a new nickname isn't imminent.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Rivera suggested that the franchise is taking its time when it comes to settling on a name:

Rivera also divulged that the team will continue to don its burgundy-and-gold color scheme:

It was announced July 13 that Washington was officially ditching its old nickname because it was offensive to Native Americans. As a temporary replacement, Washington announced Thursday that it is now known as the Washington Football Team.

