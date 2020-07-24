The 5 Tournament 2020: July 24 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The NBA may have started up its scrimmages ahead of resuming the season next week, but basketball fans jonesing for even more of a hoops fix before then can turn to The 5 Tournament, a 3-on-3, halfcourt showdown featuring a number of former NBA players.

Friday's action will feature three games and the top three teams in the standings. Below, we'll break down the schedule, odds, rosters and preview the matchups.

July 24 Schedule

7 p.m. ET: Texas (-15.5) vs. New York

8:10 p.m. ET Miami (-3.5) vs. Sacramento

9:20 p.m. ET: Chicago (-3) vs. Toronto.

Odds via BetOnline. Games can be ordered on pay-per-view through Dish Network, DirecTV or Fite.TV.

Rosters

Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards

Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Brandon Rush, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene

New York 5: DerMarr Johnson, Solomon Jones, Darnell Jackson, Qyntel Woods, Mardy Collins

Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Will Solomon, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon

Chicago 5: Nate Robinson, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Will Bynum, Eddy Curry

Texas 5: Will McDonald, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, Mo Charlo, Josh Powell

Standings

Preview

Texas open as prohibitive favorites against New York, and for good reason.

While Texas is 2-1 thus far, New York has opened the tournament at 0-3. Texas' only loss came against undefeated Sacramento in the third round, as Dahntay Jones' 34 points led the way in the team's 89-73 victory.

New York lost a tight one in their last matchup, though, losing 80-71 against Toronto. It was Toronto's only win of the tournament.

James White is coming off a 27-point performance against Sacramento, and New York will have to bottle him up to have any chance of securing its first win.

Miami vs. Sacramento should be a doozy, with Miami coming into the game as slight favorites. That is likely due to Mario Chalmers, who is arguably the best player in the tournament and absolutely went off in the team's last contest, scoring 50 points in a 119-90 win over Chicago.

Sacramento has been the team to watch thus far, but slowing down Chalmers is no easy task.

In the final game of the night, both Chicago and Toronto will be hoping to get to .500 for the tournament with a win. Toronto will have to slow down Nate Robinson, who is averaging a cool 34.3 points per game after three contests.

But don't sleep on Toronto's Mike Taylor, who is averaging 33 points per game. Jamario Moon was feeling his old self in Toronto's Round 3 win over New York, posting 31 points and giving his team a nice one-two punch that could cause Chicago some issues.

Consider this one a toss-up.