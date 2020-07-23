NASCAR at Kansas 2020 Results: Denny Hamlin Secures Win over Brad Keselowski

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Denny Hamlin won his fifth race of the 2020 season after passing Kevin Harvick with 13 laps remaining and holding off Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. to win the Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Thursday.

Hamlin, who entered the night sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, is now alone in first in 2020 season wins this year, edging Harvick and his four. Hamlin also registered his 11th top-five finish.

Keselowski, Truex, Harvick and Erik Jones rounded out the top five. Other notables include Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch, who took 11th. Ryan Blaney, who entered Thursday second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, finished 20th.

The NASCAR Cup Series will now move to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, August 2, but before then, here's a look at stage-by-stage highlights and results.

Stage 1

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Joe Gibbs Racing dominated the first stage, with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. finishing first through third. They held off Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, who rounded out the top five.

Keselowski gave it his best effort and lived dangerously while passing Truex on the inside:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s night ended before the first stage concluded due to a mechanical issue that caused a fire in the cockpit, per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

His evening ended early after 58 laps, continuing a rough stretch for JTG Daugherty Racing.

It was anything but rough for Joe Gibbs' team, however, after a dominant opening run that earned Busch a total of 10 stage points.

Stage 2

The battle between Gibbs cars continued in the second stage as Truex passed Hamlin for the lead:





Later in the race, Chris Buescher averted a near disaster when his No. 17 car slid into the wall. Thankfully, his car grazed the wall as opposed to a hard impact:

The end of the second stage saw Penske take the win over Gibbs with Keselowski finishing first.

Stage 3

All hell broke loose in the final stage with multiple crashes marring the action.

Matt Kenseth and Bubba Wallace got into an accident:

That preceded a massive crash involving even more drivers:

Not long afterward, Ryan Preece's No. 37 car suffered a horrific crash, although Preece thankfully appeared OK and talked to his crew immediately afterward. He was able to walk away.

He spoke with reporters afterward:

The crashes eventually stopped long enough for some intense racing down the stretch with Keselowski and William Byron going back and forth:

Byron held the lead going into a caution after Corey Lajoie's smoking No. 32 car needed attention:

But Kevin Harvick later stormed into the lead off a restart:

However, it was Hamlin who eventually took home the win, passing Harvick and holding off Keselowski for the victory.

Hamlin celebrated with his family afterward:

The 39-year-old is looking for his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory. He has finished as high as second and in the top 10 a total of 11 times.