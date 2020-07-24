Fantasy Baseball 2020: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 1

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Cancel your extracurriculars and apologize in advance to anyone who might be bothered by you being preoccupied for the next few months.

Just explain that after months of waiting, fantasy baseball is back. And it needs your undivided attention again.

There are actual statistics in the books, and unfortunately, the injury bug is out, and it's focused on starting pitchers. Fortunately, we're here to help with injury-replacement options—available in 30-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—for your fallen hurlers.

For transparency's sake, we'll leave positive COVID-19 tests out of this, since there's too much unknown with the length of absence.

The Injury: Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (Back)

Ugh. Just when Kershaw owners were ready to reap the rewards of rostering the three-time Cy Young winner, the pitcher's balky back acted up again.

Instead of taking the hill for the Dodgers on Opening Day, the 32-year-old wound up on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Kershaw hurt his back while working out in the weight room Tuesday. While there's no timetable for his return, he'll miss at least two turns through the rotation, which is a lot of time in this abbreviated 60-game season.

The Replacement: Rich Hill, SP, Minnesota Twins (60 Percent Owned)

For better and worse, Hill has a lot in common with Kershaw. The former Dodgers teammates are each no stranger to the injured list, but they're also flat-out filthy when they're on the mound.

If Hill can somehow avoid the injury bug during his age-40 season, he could be the fantasy pickup of the year. In 13 starts last season, he pitched to a 2.45 ERA and totaled 72 strikeouts against 18 walks.

The Injury: Jake Odorizzi, SP, Minnesota Twins (Back)

Odorizzi not only regained fantasy relevance in 2019, he also made the first All-Star trip of his career. Any questions about his ability to replicate that success will be put on hold as back soreness put him on the 10-day injured list.

If there's a positive to be found here, it's that the soreness is described as "mild," and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected Odorizzi would throw a bullpen session at some point over the weekend. Fantasy owners will still need to cover the spot, but it sounds like this should only be temporary.

The Replacement: Nathan Eovaldi, SP/RP, Boston Red Sox (47 Percent Owned)

An unlikely Opening Day starter who was pressed into duty by the absences of Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) and Eduardo Rodriguez (COVID-19), Eovaldi is too volatile to comfortably recommend a season-long pickup. But he's positioned for a strong start as well as anyone, and that should be all Odorizzi owners need to handle his absence.

Eovaldi's first assignment is a Baltimore Orioles team that finished 22nd in runs and 21st in batting average last season, and it won't have that group's scoring leader (Jonathan Villar, traded to Miami Marlins) or home run leader (Trey Mancini, colon cancer surgery). Eovaldi followed an electric run through the 2018 postseason by posting a career-high 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019.

The Injury: Cole Hamels, SP, Atlanta Braves (Triceps)

The Braves knew it could be a while before they saw Hamels debut, but the latest update is even worse than expected. The 36-year-old, who inked a one-year, $18 million deal with Atlanta in December, will start the season on the 45-day IL.

The veteran hurler probably wasn't anchoring any fantasy rotations, but owners who were hoping for some kind of contribution should probably move on outside of the deepest leagues.

The Replacement: Ross Stripling, SP/RP, Los Angeles Dodgers (57 Percent Owned)

After bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation since his arrival in 2016, Stripling should finally have a full-time starting gig. David Price's opt-out should've made that decision for the Dodgers.

Stripling could be a top-tier starter despite the relatively low ownership percentages for now. An All-Star in 2018, he has pitched to a 3.36 ERA with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings against 1.9 walks per nine innings over the past three seasons.