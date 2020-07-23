Former Oklahoma Coach John Blake Dies at Age 59

Anonymous/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma Sooners head football coach John Blake died Thursday at the age of 59.

Former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer confirmed the news to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman, who noted Blake died of heart failure.

According to Aber, Blake became the first Black head coach in Sooners history for any sport when he held the position from 1996 through 1998. While his teams went just 12-22 during his tenure, he played a key role in the recruitment of players who helped lead Oklahoma to a national title in 2000.

One of those national champions was running back and wide receiver Josh Norman, who reflected on Blake's legacy.

"He was a dang good football coach, too," Norman said. "He was a heck of a football coach. But bigger than that, he was just a great man. He impacted a lot of people's lives. I don't think he gets enough recognition just because of the wins and losses, but he left a lasting impression there at the University of Oklahoma."

In addition to his time with Oklahoma, Blake was a defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina and the Buffalo Bills. He won two Super Bowls during his time with the Cowboys.

Aber noted the NCAA also gave Blake a three-year show-cause penalty because of his relationship with agent Gary Wichard.

Blake resigned from North Carolina during that investigation.

Blake is survived by his wife of 27 years, Freda.