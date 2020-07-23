Matt Harvey, Royals Reportedly Agree to Minor League Contract

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 23, 2020

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Harvey in a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

As a member of the New York Mets, Matt Harvey was one of the biggest reasons the Kansas City Royals won Game 5 of the 2015 World Series en route to capturing the title. Now he may help the club get back to the postseason. 

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Harvey is joining Kansas City on a minor league deal with an opportunity to crack the starting rotation. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

