Lakers' LeBron James Takes Shot at Temporary Washington NFL Team Nickname

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 23, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) laughs as he sits on the bench in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Longtime Dallas Cowboys fan LeBron James has some thoughts about a certain NFC East rival's temporary team name. 

After Washington announced it would go with "Washington Football Team" until further notice, the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn't help but get a few shots in.

The team will continue to use the same color scheme this season while it works on securing the rights and trademarks needed before unveiling a new full-time name. On July 13, the franchise officially retired its former nickname after key sponsors applied pressure on owner Daniel Snyder following years of protest over the use of a racial slur as a mascot. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington Football Team apparel featuring the interim name will be available in the coming days. It's doubtful James will be caught sporting any. 

There's still no timeline in the search for a new permanent nickname.  

