Nick Nurse's New Raptors Contract Will Be Addressed 'In Due Time,' GM Says

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors aren't in a hurry just yet to extend the contract of head coach Nick Nurse.

"Obviously, timeline's a little different this year," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said to reporters on Thursday, per The Athletic's Blake Murphy.

Webster added that an extension is something the team will "address in due time."

Nurse took over in June 2018, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting at the time he had signed a three-year deal. That keeps him under contract for one more season.

