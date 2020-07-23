Nick Nurse's New Raptors Contract Will Be Addressed 'In Due Time,' GM Says

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse claps in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors aren't in a hurry just yet to extend the contract of head coach Nick Nurse.

"Obviously, timeline's a little different this year," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said to reporters on Thursday, per The Athletic's Blake Murphy.

Webster added that an extension is something the team will "address in due time."

Nurse took over in June 2018, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting at the time he had signed a three-year deal. That keeps him under contract for one more season.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Ranking the Best NBA Teams of the Pre-'90s

    @AndrewDBailey ranks the 10 greatest teams of the era ✍️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Best NBA Teams of the Pre-'90s

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Superteams to Be Born in ORL 🔮

    Future teams that could come out of the NBA's restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting Superteams to Be Born in ORL 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: 76ers ✍️

    Sources: Joel Embiid is in prime condition for the NBA restart after working out in a home gym most of the shutdown ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: 76ers ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Trade Every Team Should Be Considering

    @ZBuckley reveals an offseason trade idea for each team 📲

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    1 Trade Every Team Should Be Considering

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report