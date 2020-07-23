FIFA 21 Gameplay, New Features, Eric Cantona FUT Icon Unveiled in Reveal Trailer

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

New York Cosmos manager Eric Cantona stands on the pitch before a testimonial soccer match for former Manchester United player Paul Scholes at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Friday Aug. 5, 2011. (AP Photo/Jon Super) NO INTERNET/MOBILE USAGE WITHOUT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE(FAPL)LICENCE. EMAIL info@football-dataco.com FOR DETAILS.
JON SUPER/Associated Press

Fresh off unveiling Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as the cover athlete for FIFA 21, EA Sports has released its first trailer for the newest edition in the popular video game series.

Along with spotlighting Mbappe, the trailer revealed legendary French striker Eric Cantona as an Icon in FIFA Ultimate Team and announced Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as FIFA 21 ambassadors. 

A few of the new features in FIFA 21 were rolled out as well, with a full update to come in August.

The developer addressed Career Mode by adding a new sim engine that allows users to fast forward through matches and enter the game during critical junctures. When setting the terms of transfers, users will have more options when it comes to loaning players in or out. Future transfer fees can be attached to loans, thus allowing managers to make the move permanent.

In terms of gameplay, FIFA 21 will include Agile Dribbling and Positioning Personality. The former should give gamers more control of the player on the ball, while the latter improves the movement of players away from the ball. The Positioning Personality will go both ways since attackers will look to make penetrating runs, while defenders will attempt to cut off passing lanes.

Fans can expect more information about FIFA 21 in the weeks to come. The game will hit stores on current-gen consoles on Oct. 9 and will subsequently be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X.  

